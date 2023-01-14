Before Concepción there was no 13 in MLB

“The only bad luck for David Concepción’s 13 has been that, unfairly, he has not been elevated to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame”… J.V.

Yesterday was Friday the 13th. Many Anglo-Saxons consider it to be an unlucky date, and that is called paraskevidekatriaphobia. Bad luck will be for those who need to learn to pronounce that by heart. I stole this from the internet:

“Friday that falls on the 13th of any month is considered bad luck in most Anglo-Saxon cultures. Similar superstitions exist in other traditions. In Greece and in Hispanic countries, Tuesday the 13th inspires the same fear, just like Friday the 17th in Italy”.

Who knows!

Before 1970, the number 13 was not used in the Major Leagues, but that was the year when David Concepción appeared with the reds and on his back he wore the numbers one and three.

Nor did hotels in the United States have a 13th floor, they jumped from 12 to 14; nor did the planes or the theaters have rows 13.

It was a cayapa against the poor number. And he even avoided naming it, saying instead, “twelve plus one.” Because, in addition, there were insulting albures in rhyme with thirteen, which I refuse to publish.

The Dodgers are armed

Venezuelan shortstop from Los Teques, Miguel Rojas, 34 in February, is something of a prodigal son of the Dodgers, with whom he made his major league debut in 2014, and, after eight years with the Marlins, returns to Los Angeles, now with the halo of one of the most spectacular of the position.

In Miami they received for him, the infielder prospect, Jacob Amaya, a native of El Monte, California, son of Mexicans.

Rojas has a career batting average of 260, with 39 home runs and 269 RBIs. By lining him up at shortstop, the Dodgers can stick with Gavin Lux at second base and Chris Taylor in the outfield.

Good luck!

The one who did very well on this Friday the 13th was Nelson Cruz, from Dominican Republic, who will turn 43 in July, and yet he is going to collect a million dollars from the Padres for this year’s campaign. Cruz, who has participated in seven All-Star Games, will be the designated in the San Diego lineup.

the wait

Dodgers free agent Trevor Bauer was expecting offers yesterday.

