Before Cooperstown elevation in Canada – Antes que Cooperstown elevación en Canadá

“When one is dead, every day is Sunday”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) ** In Cooperstown this year, we’ll induct Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff on Sunday, July 23, but the Canadians will be more than a month early because they’re hosting their new immortals on June 18… ** In St.Marys, where the Canada Museum is, they will receive nine players that afternoon: Jesse Barfield, John Olerud, Justin Morneau, Dune Ward, Jeff Francis, Jacques Doucets, Dennis Boucher, Rich Harden and Joe Wiwchar… **And a 23-year-old Quebec, Canada native is Edouard Julien, Twins second base prospect, hit a 411-foot home run, flying the ball at 106.1 miles per hour. And in the same game, of course an exhibition, he fired another shot over the fences, 360 feet and 106.6 miles.

** Cuban Aroldis Chapman, who could never handle the responsibilities that Mariano Rivera left him on the Yankees roster, slipped and fell face-first on the floor in his house, suffering a lip injury that required sutures. Chapman signed with the Royals for this year, for three million 750 thousand dollars. The Yankees released him a few days ago, due to indiscipline… ** Another injured player of the day was Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux, who fell to the ground while running from second to third in a game and suffered a strained hamstring. knee, patellar He will remain out of action for the entire season…

“One believes because it is human to believe”… Joseph McKadew.

** Infielder Miguel Rojas, acquired by the Dodgers from the Marlins days ago, will not play in the so-called classic. He considers it much more important to adapt to his new team. Well, anything is “much more important” than that. Rojas, a native of Los Teques, efficiently plays all positions in the draw, signed with the Los Angeles club, through 2023, for $15 million… ** Season opening, 2023, on Thursday, March 30. For the first time, each team will face the 29 of both leagues… ** Gleyber Torres, from Caracas, spoke with his manager, Aaron Boone, to ask him that the Yankees not trade him. Boone promised to “do everything possible.” A year ago they insisted that they want to leave the Venezuelan in exchange for a closer worthy of that team…

“If all humans were good, this world would be annoying, but if we were all bad, it would be hell”… Joseph McKadew.-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Antes que Cooperstown elevación en Canadá

“Cuando uno está muerto, todos los días son domingo”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** En Cooperstown este año, elevaremos a Scott Rolen y a Fred McGriff, el domingo 23 de julio, pero los canadienses se adelantarán en más de un mes, porque van a recibir a sus nuevos inmortales el 18 de junio… ** En St.Marys, donde está el museo de Canadá, van recibir esa tarde a nueve figuras: Jesse Barfield, John Olerud, Justin Morneau, Dune Ward, Jeff Francis, Jacques Doucets, Dennis Boucher, Rich Harden y Joe Wiwchar… **Y nativo de Quebec, Canadá y de 23 años, es Edouard Julien, prospecto segunda base de los Twins, sacó un jonrón de 411 pies, cuya pelota voló a 106.1 millas por hora. Y en el mismo juego, por supuesto de exhibición, disparó otro trancazo sobre las bardas, de 360 pies y a 106.6 millas.

** El Cubano Aroldis Chapman, quien nunca pudo con las responsabilidades que Mariano Rivera le dejó en el róster de los Yankees, resbaló y cayó de frente sobre el piso en su casa, sufriendo herida en los labios que requirió sutura. Chapman firmó con los Royals para este año, por tres millones 750 mil dólares. Los Yankees lo dejaron libre hace unos días, por indisciplina… ** Otro lesionado del día ha sido el shortstop, Gavin Lux, de los Dodgers, quien cayó a tierra mientras corría de segunda a tercera en un juego y sufrió distensión del tendón de la rodilla, el rotuliano. Permanecerá fuera de acción durante toda la temporada…

“Uno cree porque es de humanos creer”… Joseph McKadew.

** El infielder Miguel Rojas, adquirido por los Dodgers de los Marlins hace días, no jugará en el llamado clásico. Considera mucho más importante adaptarse a su nuevo equipo. Bueno, cualquier cosa es “mucho más importante” que eso. Rojas, nativo de los Teques, juega con eficiencia todas las posiciones del cuadro, firmó con el club de Los Ángeles, hasta 2023, por 15 millones de dólares… ** Inauguración de la temporada, 2023, el jueves 30 de marzo. Por primera vez, cada equipo enfrentará a los 29 de ambas ligas…** El caraqueño, Gleyber Torres, habló con su mánager, Aaron Boone, para pedirle que los Yankees no lo cambien. Boone le prometió “hacer todo lo posible·”. Hace un año se insiste en que quieren salir del venezolano a cambio de un cerrador digno de ese equipo…

“Si todos los humanos fuéramos buenos, este mundo sería un fastidio, pero si todos fuéramos malos, sería un infierno”… Joseph McKadew.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

