Brooklyn Dodgers/Getty images

Los Angeles, California. The 52-66 Miami Marlins are in town for a three game weekend series with these Los Angeles Dodgers, who hold a commanding 17 game lead in the NL West with a record of 81-36. The best record in all of baseball.

Jesús Luzardo was born in Lima, Peru. He is the first Peruvian-born player to appear in the major leagues and he gets the start for the Marlins tonight. A side note to Luzardo is that when he was one years old, his family moved from Peru to South Florida, where he was drafted out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2016 by the Nationals. He was late for a pre spring training workout at Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, the day of the shootings at that school in 2018, and luckily was warned to stay away.

The Dodgers starter tonight is Tyler Anderson, 13-2, 2.81 ERA, 101 strikeouts. He has been rock steady this season and is one of a host of really good Dodger starters who will bring them to the finish line this season. After winning 12 in a row LA went 4-3 on this last road trip. Another good effort by Anderson is expected to get them back on track this home stand before they head East for 4 more with the Marlins followed by 3 with the Mets. The Mets series should be a preview of what we expect to see in the NLCS.

Something I am hoping to see when they play the Mets in NY, is the Dodgers wearing their away Brooklyn Dodgers uniforms complete with no names on the back. They just wore them in Kansas City last week when the Royals wore Kansas City Monarchs uniforms in honoring the Negro Leagues of professional baseball. I get all of that but Brooklyn still has plenty of people who were Dodger fans and it would be great to see them pay their respects to that city by wearing those uniforms.

Sometimes I feel that the young generation of MLB executives has put aside the rich history of this game in favor of bells and whistles at the ballparks. Baseball has been the only sport with a long, long history. The fans watching on TV, listening on the radio or at the game are able to become part of the game as they look at the present and relate it to the past. Until recently the game has not changed that much. The NFL and NBA changes every year. The one thing that baseball fans love is the friendly discussions and arguments about the past and present. Who was better, Roberto Clemente or Mike Trout? Babe Ruth or Henry Aaron? The Jeter Yankees or the 27 Yankees?

C’mon Dodgers, put those Brooklyn uniforms on for the fans in NY. Baseball is losing fans and it is not about the game on the field. They have so much more they can give fans. Tradition, history and remembering the players and teams that made it the National past time or bells and whistles? You decide.

“Follow us on instagram@latinosportsoficial for updates and exclusive content”