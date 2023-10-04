Berríos excited to pitch tonight for Toronto vs. Minnesota.

José Berríos, recipient of 2019 American League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher Award - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

CABO ROJO, PUERTO RICO — Toronto’s right-handed pitcher, José Orlando Berríos will be pitching tonight against his former team, the Minnesota Twins is what he describes as an exciting opportunity.

“It’s an honor to pitch in the stadium where I grew as a professional in the big leagues. I am going to enjoy it. My family is here. My youngest son, Diego was born here in Minnesota,” Berríos stated in a press conference prior to yesterday’s game. He continued, “It will also be special to pitch against my old friends. It will be a fun series. We have the team, the talent and I’m confident in my fellow players. I believe we are in a good position. The chemistry and the energy are here, it’s time to go out and enjoy the moment.”

It’s understandable why Berríos has special feelings for the Twins, as they were the first team he played for when they selected him in the first round of the 2012 draft. He pitched his first five and a half seasons with Minnesota and twice he represented the Twins in All Star games.

This game will be widely watched here in Puerto Rico as Berríos will be pitching against two Puerto Ricans in the Twins, Carlos Correa, and Christian Vázquez.

Game 2 of the AL Wild Card is key as Toronto lost the opener yesterday by a score of 3 – 1. Therefore, tonight’s matchup is going to be more than exciting for Toronto and Berríos.

