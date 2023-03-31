Best lineup card for the 2023 Yankees – Mejor cartel 2023 el de los Yankees

“If nobody paid attention to bullying, there would be no bullying”… Dick Secades.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) ** Speaking in bullfighting terms, the Yankees have the best poster for 2023, with the rotation, Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, Néstor Cortés Jr., Luis Severino and Frankie Montas; plus Aaron Judge for the outfield and Anthony Volpe shortstop… It’s going well, guys, it’s going well!… **Of course, the Angels have two big names, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout… ** Yesterday, from one in the Late, Eastern time, all 30 teams played, until the early hours of the morning when many of us were asleep… ** The Astros are the majority favorites to win in the AL, despite the phosphorescent Yankee names. In the National, they quote Dodgers and Braves. And for Most Valuable, Ohtani and Mookie Betts…

**Pure fire! it’s called Jordan Hicks, 26, a right-handed reliever for the Cardinals, who throws the fastball at up to 105 miles per hour. The fastest thrown by a big leaguer before this one by Hicks, was that of Hicks himself in 2018, clocked at 104.4 miles per hour… ** Children, young and old, shoot after a home run ball. And also the dogs. In the Royals-Dodgers game, Michael Bush hit a line shot to the left-center, over the fences, and whoever ended up with the ball was a beautiful dog. Of course, he is not in his hands, but in his mouth. They gave him a big ovation…

“Many ladies leave their babies in the car, but never on the cell phone”… Ana María Polo.

** Matt Williams, who was a star, as a third baseman for the Giants and now, at 57, is their third-base coach, will undergo colon cancer surgery today Friday … **Meanwhile, he will direct traffic in that corner, Mike Shildt… ** Tired of long discussions without agreements, the president of the Phillies, Dave Dombrowski, left the talks with “Paragón Sports International”, agents of the right pitcher, 29 years old, Aaron Nola. The young man is signed until this year, for 16 million. They were talking about an extension… ** The agents ask from 2024, 40 million a year for 10 seasons, 400 million! Nola has a record of 78-62, 3.60 in his eight years as a big leaguer… ** 15 scouts sent Major League teams to Japan, looking for pitchers. The Japanese Leagues now look like minor leagues in the USA…

“The pleasure of creating a baby is well worth the sacrifice of raising a baby”… Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

———-Español———-

Mejor cartel 2023 el de los Yankees

“Si nadie le hiciera caso al bullying, no existiría el bullying”… Dick Secades.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) ** Hablándo en términos taurinos, los Yankees tienen el mejor cartel 2023, con la rotación, Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, Néstor Cortés hijo, Luis Severino y Frankie Montas; más Aaron Judge por el outfield y Anthony Volpe shortstop… ¡Van bien, muchachos, van bien!… **Desde luego, los Angelinos tienen dos nombres grandes, Shohei Ohtani y Mike Trout… ** Ayer, desde la una de la tarde, hora del este, jugaron los 30 equipos, hasta horas de la madrugada cuando muchos dormíamos… ** Los Astros son favoritos de la mayoría para ganar en la Americana, a pesar de los fosforescentes nombres Yankees. En la Nacional, citan a Dodgers y Bravos. Y para Más Valiosos, a Ohtani y a Mookie Betts…

**¡Puro fuego! es llamado Jordan Hicks, de 26 años, relevista derecho de los Cardenales, quien tira la recta hasta a 105 millas por hora. La más veloz tirada por un bigleaguer antes de ésta de Hicks, fue la del mismo Hicks en 2018, cronometrada en 104.4 millas por hora… ** Tras una pelota de jonrón se disparan niños, jóvenes y viejos. Y también los perros. En juego Royals-Dodgers, Michael Bush conectó linietazo al left-center, por encima de las bardas, y quien resultó con la pelota fue un hermoso perro. Desde luego, no entre sus manos, sino en su hocico. Lo ovacionaron en grande…

“Muchas señoras dejan a sus bebitos en el automóvil, pero al celular jamás”… Ana María Polo.

** Matt Wiliams, quien fuera estrella, como tercera base de los Gigantes y ahora, a los 57 años, es su coach de tercera, será sometido hoy viernes a una operación de cáncer en el colon … **Entre tanto, dirigirá el tránsito en esa esquina, Mike Shildt… ** Cansado de largas discusiones sin acuerdos, el presidente de los Phillies, Dave Dombrowski, abandonó las conversaciones con “Paragón Sports International”, agentes del lanzador derecho, de 29 años, Aaron Nola. El joven está firmado hasta este año, por 16 millones. Hablaban de una extensión… ** Los agentes piden a partir de 2024, 40 millones anuales por 10 temporadas,¡400 millones!. Nola tiene record de 78-62, 3.60 en sus ocho años de bigleaguer… ** 15 scouts enviaron equipos de Grandes Ligas a Japón, en busca de lanzadores. Las Ligas japonesas parecen ahora ligas menores de USA…

“El placer de crear un bebé, bien merece el sacrificio de críar un bebé”… Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

