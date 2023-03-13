Betting on baseball danger for bettors – Apuestas en el beisbol peligro de apostadores

I heard Pete Rose, before a game at Riverfront Stadium, propose to George Foster: “I’ll go a hundred dollars if it doesn’t rain today!” Foster did not accept. He didn’t rain either.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE)-Legend has it that when God was going to begin to make the world, he shouted to all the winds:

“I’m going to finish it in seven days!”

He bet nothing, because there was no money nor did He have any property. But he won, and it was the first wager in human history.

Baseball fell victim to gamblers at the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th. From the gamblers, but I don’t know the bets.

If you bet a hundred dollars on the Yankees, wait for the result and cash or pay, nothing happens.

The bad thing about that time was not the bets, but the gamblers, because they shared their money with baseball players, they “bought them” so they would try not to win.

You had to have those accomplices among the best, like Ty Cobb and Tris Speaker, from whom there are letters with their signatures, that prove how they received that kind of money for those kinds of offers.

And a scandal over arranged bets with the players changed to baseball.

It happened in October 1919, when several of the White Sox were sold to gamblers, during the World Series against the Reds.

The gamblers handled a lot of money. The Chicago club’s star pitcher, Ed Cicote, was bought for $10,000. He earned 9,075 for the entire season, that is, what Justin Verlánder now receives for each time he breathes in the Mets dugout.

Since the White Sox seemed to have the best roster and therefore were favorites, they had to be bought. The Reds won the World Series in five games, it was a maximum of nine.

The scandal was such that it produced the idea of creating the commissioner; and the first was a famous judge, named Kenesaw Mountain Landis.

Since then they have been so disgusting to bettors, as to have execrated from baseball for life, the best of hitters and the most spectacular big leaguer in 153 years of the Major Leagues, Pete Rose.

Gambling is a very dangerous vice. History is full of suicides at racetracks and casinos, as well as fathers and mothers who have lost even their daughters and their homes.

No, it is not just a baseball drama, more bets on horse races, lotteries, boxing and soccer

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————

Apuestas en el beisbol peligro de apostadores

Oí a Pete Rose, antes de un juego en Riverfront Stadium, proponerle a George Fóster: “¡Voy cien dólares a que no llueve hoy!”. Fóster no aceptó. Tampoco llovió”.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Cuenta la leyenda que cuando Para Dios iba a comenzar a hacer al mundo, gritó a todos los vientos:

“¡Voy a que lo termino en siete días!”.

Nada apostó, porque no existía el dinero ni tenía Él propiedad alguna. Pero ganó, y fue la primera apuesta en la historia de la humanidad.

El beisbol fue víctima de los apostadores a fines del Siglo XIX y comienzos del XX. De los apostadores, pero no se las apuestas.

Si uno apuesta cien dólares a los Yankees, se espera el resultado y se cobra o se paga, no ocurre nada.

Lo malo de aquella época no eran las apuestas, sino los apostadores, porque compartían su dinero con peloteros, “los compraban” para que trataran de no ganar.

Había que tener esos cómplices entre los mejores, como Ty Cobb y Tris Speaker, de quienes hay cartas con sus firmas, que comprueban cómo recibían ese tipo de dinero para ese tipo de misiones.

Y un escándalo por apuestas arregladas con los peloteros, cambió al beisbol.

Ocurrió en octubre de 1919, cuando varios de los Medias Blancas se vendieron a los apostadores, durante la Serie Mundial frente a los Rojos.

Los apostadores manejaban mucho dinero. Al pitcher estrella del club de Chicago, Ed Cicote, lo compraron por 10 mil dólares. Él cobraba, por toda la temporada, nueve mil 75, o sea, lo que ahora recibe Justin Verlánder por cada vez que respira en el dugout de los Mets.

Como los Medias Blancas parecían tener el mejor róster y por eso eran favoritos, a ellos había que comprarlos. Los Rojos ganaron la Serie Mundial en cinco juegos, era a máximo de nueve.

El escándalo fue tal, que produjo la idea de crear al comisionado; y el primero fue un famoso juez, llamado Kenesaw Mountain Landis.

Desde entonces le tienen tanto asco a los apostadores, como para haber execrado del beisbol de por vida, al mejor de los chocadores y al más espectacular bigleaguer en 153 años de Grandes Ligas, Pete Rose.

Apostar es un vicio muy peligroso. La historia está llena de suicidios en hipódromos y en casinos, igual que de padres y madres que han perdidos hasta sus hijas y sus casas.

No, no se trata de un drama sólo del beisbol, más se apuesta en las carreras de caballos, las loterías, en el boxeo y en el soccer

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

