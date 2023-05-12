Betts in Milwaukee aside from the Dodgers – Betts en Milwaukee aparte de los Dodgers

“My neighbor’s wife wants to go on vacation to a nudist camp because she” has nothing to wear “… La Pimpi.-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE).

** Mookie Betts en Milwaukee aparte de los Dodgers did not arrive at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee like the other Dodgers did for games Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. “I want them to tell me later, not to be the protagonist of what happens there,” said Betts, who stayed elsewhere. He added: “The previous time I arrived at the ‘Pfister’ and I couldn’t sleep all night because I heard strange noises”… **The Puerto Rican from Ponce, Carlos Correa, referring to the booing that the Minnesota public makes him hear, said : “If I were in the stands, I would also be booed because the Twins pay me a lot of money (33 million 333 thousand 333 dollars) and I only hit 186 (five home runs, 16 RBIs; and on Tuesday, five zero, two strikeouts) ”… ** Some bitchy ass itches really deep. Two or three of them accuse me of having written that Ronald Acuña is a bad baseball player. I have never written such a thing, because it is neither true nor possible. But I did publish that his arm does not have the power that Dave Parker’s and Roberto Clemente’s had, because it is the truth, period. Go wash that avocado with “Ropalín”!…

**The world has not changed, the people have. The commissioner, Bowie Kühn, expelled Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle, who were already retired as baseball players, from baseball for appearing in a casino commercial. It wasn’t right for two figures like them to be so close to Las Vegas. Now the Athletics will move to Las Vegas. And that city is still the same as always, Major League Baseball, no…

“A businessman was forbidden to drink liquor, women and music… But it was not his doctor, but his creditors”… Pacomio.

** What the Rays pay to all their players, (73 million 161 thousand dollars) would not be enough to pay just Justin Verlánder and Aaron Judge (86 million 333 thousand 333). Verlánder’s team, the Mets, woke up yesterday next to last (National League East), with 18-19; and Judge’s, the Yankees, last, 21-17 (AL East)… ** AL East: Rays 29-9, Orioles four games away; Red Sox to seven, Twins to seven, Yankees to eight…

As they say centuries ago: “checks do not play baseball.”

“I proposed to Jeniffer López to have a daughter with me to see if she was born with her body and with my mind. She refused, fearing that she would be born with her mind and my body ”… Dick Secdes.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————

“La esposa de mi vecino quiere ir de vacaciones a un campo de nudistas porque ‘no tiene nada qué ponerse”… La Pimpi.-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE).

**Mookie Betts no llegó al hotel Pfister, de Milwaukee, como los demás Dodgers, durante los juegos de lunes, martes y miércoles. “Quiero que me cuenten después, no ser protagonista de lo que ocurre ahí”, dijo Betts, quien se alojó en otro sitio. Agregó: “La vez anterior llegué al ‘Pfister’ y no pude dormir en toda la noche porque oía ruidos extraños”… **El boricua de Ponce, Carlos Correa, al referirse a los abucheos que el público de Minnesota le hace oír, dijo: “Si yo estuviera en las tribunas, también me abuchearía porque los Twins me pagan mucho dinero (33 millones 333 mil 333 dólares) y bateo solo para 186 (cinco jonrones, 16 impulsadas; y el martes, de cinco cero, dos strikeouts)”… ** A algunos culopicosos les pica bien profundo. Dos o tres de ellos me acusan de haber escrito que Ronald Acuña es un mal pelotero. Nunca he escrito tal cosa, porque ni se debe, ni se puede. Pero sí publiqué que su brazo no tiene la potencia que tenían los de Dave Parker y Roberto Clemente, porque es la verdad, y punto. ¡Vayan a lavarse ese paltó con “Ropalín”!…

**El mundo no ha cambiado, la gente, sí. El comisionado, Bowie Kühn, expulsó del beisbol a Willie Mays y Mickey Mantle, quienes ya estaban retirados como peloteros, por aparecer en un comercial de casinos. No era correcto que dos figuras como ellos estuvieran tan cerca de Las Vegas. Ahora los Atléticos se mudarán a Las Vegas. Y aquella ciudad sigue siendo la misma de siempre, Major League Baseball, no…

“A un hombre de negocios le prohibieron tomar licores, las mujeres y la música… Pero no fue su médico, sino sus acreedores”… Pacomio.

** Lo que pagan los Rays a todos sus peloteros, (73 millones 161 mil dólares) no alcanzaría para pagar sólo a Justin Verlánder y Aaron Judge (86 millones 333 mil 333). El equipo de Verlánder, los Mets, amaneció ayer penúltimo (este de la Nacional), con 18-19; y el de Judge, los Yankees, últimos, 21-17 (este de la Americana)… ** Este de la Americana: Rays 29-9, Orioles a cuatro juegos; Medias Rojas a siete, Twins a siete, Yankees a ocho…

Como dicen hace siglos: “los cheques no juega beisbol”.

“Le propuse a Jeniffer López tener una hija conmigo a ver si nacía con su cuerpo y con mi mente. Se negó, por temer que naciera con su mente y con mi cuerpo”… Dick Secdes.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

