Big Day in LA for Jake Bauers and Yankees

Jake Bauers and DJ Lemahieu - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — Dodger starter Michael Grove, 0-1, 8.44 ERA, returns to the roster after missing 38 games with a right groin strain. However, with only sixteen innings pitched this season, the Dodgers will give him a short leash today.

The Yankees wasted little time in ruining Grove’s day. First, a one-out triple by DJ LeMahieu followed by a 414-foot homer by Jake Bauers into the right-center field pavilion. Then, in the fourth inning, Bauers would strike again with a 409-foot two-run homer to the same spot in right-center field.

Grove made two bad pitches, and the Dodgers paid for it. You just can’t do that in the big leagues, at least not against the Yankees. He left with a line of five innings pitched, four hits, four runs earned, zero walks, seven strikeouts, and two home runs.

There were so many Yankee fans here at Dodger Stadium that the roar following each of Bauer’s blasts, Aaron Judge’s 360-foot line-drive homer into the left-field seats, and Oswaldo Cabrera’s 404-foot shot to left field made everyone think they were in Yankee Stadium!

Yankee ace Gerrit Cole dominated the Dodger line-up for six innings, giving up one run on a misplayed pop-up behind third that fell between Josh Donaldson, Anthony Volpe, and Bauers. He finished with a line of four hits, one run earned, two walks, and five strikeouts. The Dodgers would score two runs in the bottom of the seventh to make it a two-run game. But the Yankees have the best bullpen in baseball with an ERA of 2.85, and are the only team under a 3.00 ERA. Plus, teams are only hitting .215 against them.

With this power-hitting 6-3 win, the Yankees are now 13-2 in games that Cole starts as he improves his record to 7-0. The Yankees and Dodgers are once again tied with nine wins apiece in season play, and some will go up by one tomorrow.

Another sell-out crowd of 52,975 loud, enthusiastic fans from both sides that included many famous stars from Hollywood and NY, has made this a fantastic series, and we should expect nothing less again tomorrow.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports