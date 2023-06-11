Big Leaguers in World War II – Big leaguers en la II Guerra Mundial

“The ‘meticulous’ medical treatments, as that name indicates, are based on suppositories”… Graterolacho.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) – Today is Mail Day due to the excess mail emergency… If you ask me, please, send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from. Otherwise, I can’t answer you.

Alejandro Rodríguez, from Caracas, asks: “George Brett was validated for that home run, after it had been disallowed. Why don’t they do the same with Armando Galarraga’s perfect game?

Friend Alejo…: Different case, different time. Note that regarding Brett’s home run, the final decision was made by the president of the American League, Lee McPhail, while the ratification of Galarraga’s was made by the Commissioner, Rob Manfred.

Joseph Eckert of San Francisco asks: “Around this time, in 1946, the heroes of World War II were returning home. How many Major League Baseball players participated in that season, what responsibilities did they perform and did any of them die in combat?

Friend Joe: 4,076 minor league players and 473 big leaguers participated in that war, of which 19 reached the Hall of Fame, such as Joe DiMaggio, Phil Rizzuto, Ted Williams, Bob Feller, Warren Spahn, Pee Wee Reese and Stan musial. Two were killed in action, Elmer Gideon (Senators) and Harry O’Neill (A’s). There were players busy with all the responsibilities that are involved in a war.

The only reason for the Wars is to justify the existence of the military, their exaggerated salaries, the existence of weapons and the numerous perks they receive through the Taxes paid by the people.

Jean C. Meléndez, from Maracaibo, asks: “Tommy John’s numbers seem respectable to me, 288 wins and a 3.34 ERA. What do you think is the reason he has not been elevated to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame?”

Friend Ani…: That if the numbers were sufficient, it would not be necessary to put between 400 and 500 journalists to work for many days, each year, for that vote.

Lisandro Perdegaray of Honolulu asks, “I think the infield home run is the most exciting play in the game.

baseball. What is the record for these hits in a season and in which year was it set?”

Friend Jeity…: Every year about 200 home runs are hit inside the parks in the Major Leagues, and the individual record is 12, by Sam Crawford, set 122 years ago, in 1901.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Big leaguers en la II Guerra Mundial

“Los tratamientos médicos ‘meticulosos’, como lo indica ese nombre, son a base de supositorios”… Graterolacho.

Best Side, Nueva York (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es Día del Correo por la emergencia de exceso de correspondencia… Si me preguntas, por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte.

Alejandro Rodríguez, de Caracas, pregunta: “A George Brett le validaron aquel jonrón, después de habérselo anulado. ¿Por qué no hacen lo mismo con el juego perfecto de Armando Galarraga?”.

Amigo Alejo…: Caso diferente, época distinta. Fíjate que en cuanto al cuadrangular de Brett, la decisión final fue del presidente de la Liga Americana, Lee McPhail, mientras que la ratificación de lo de Galarraga, fue obra del Comisionado, Rob Manfred.

Joseph Eckert, de San Francisco, pregunta: “Por esta época, en 1946, regresaban a sus hogares los héroes de la II Guerra Mundial. ¿Cuántos peloteros de Grandes Ligas participaron en esa contienda, cuáles responsabilidades desempeñaron y murió alguno en combate?”.

Amigo Joe: En esa guerra participaron cuatro mil 76 peloteros de las menores y 473 bigleaguers, de los cuales 19 llegaron al Hall de la Fama, como Joe DiMaggio, Phil Rizzuto, Ted Williams, Bob Feller, Warren Spahn, Pee Wee Reese y Stán Musial. Dos murieron en la acción, Elmer Gedeón (Senadores) y Harry O´Neill (Atléticos). Hubo peloteros ocupados en todas las responsabilidades que hay en una guerra.

El único motivo de las Guerras es justificar la existencia de los militares, sus sueldos exagerados, la existencia e las armas y las numerosas prebendas que reciben mediante los Impuestos que paga el pueblo.

Jean C. Meléndez, de Maracaibo, pregunta: “Los números de Tommy John me parecen respetables, 288 victorias y efectividad de 3.34.¿Cuál considera usted es el motivo de que no haya sido elevado al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown?”.

Amigo Ani…: Que si los números fueran suficientes, no haría falta poner a trabajar durante muchos días, cada año, entre 400 y 500 periodistas, para esa votación.

Lisandro Perdegaray, de Honolulú, pregunta: “Creo que el jonrón dentro del campo es la jugada más emocionante del

beisbol. ¿Cuál es el record de estos batazos en una temporada y en cuál año se impuso?”

Amigo Jeity…: Cada año se conectan en Grandes Ligas unos 200 jonrones dentro de los parques, y el record individual es de 12, por Sam Crawford, impuesto hace 122 años, en 1901.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

