Big Night for Juan Soto tonight at Petco Park

Los Angeles, CA: In a few hours I will heading out to San Diego California where I will be working with the San Diego Padres media and entertainment team to award Juan Soto his 2021 National League LatinoMVP award in an on-field pre-game ceremony before tonight’s game. I have travelled a long way as we first anticipated awarding Juan in Delaware, Washington which is much closer to our New York home base. Unfortunately, baseball is a business and Juan was traded to the Padres three thousand miles away so here I am to award Juan his award tonight.

Juan Soto will be quite surprised when he receives the oldest and most prestigious award given to Latino baseball players for his outstanding performance during the 2021 season. In 2021 Juan batted .313 with an OBP.465, a .534 SLG and an OPS of .999. The award is so popular that many consider the award the Latin Grammy of baseball.

The award began in 1990 when we awarded Ruben Sierra of the Texas Rangers for his 1989 stellar season that many believed he was overlooked in favor of Robin Yount for the American League MVP. That was the beginning of Latino Sports and the LatinoMVP award (for more detail information go the “About Us” tab on this site and school down to “LatinoMVP.”

We are sure that Juan is probably expecting another award to add to the many that he has been receiving since he began to play baseball. However, we know that his reaction will be totally different from any other award that he has received because he will not be receiving a plaque, or a trophy. Juan will be receiving a special commissioned watercolor painting done by nationally recognized artist, James Fiorentino.

Unfortunately, we can’t publish the art piece here since we don’t want Juan to see it until tonight’s award ceremony. As we have witnessed in the past award ceremonies, we know Juan will be surprised when he sees his award for the first time,

I’m just looking forward to seeing his expression as that will be worth the three thousand miles, I have travelled to award him.