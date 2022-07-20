Bigleaguers pension reaches $220 thousand annually – Pensión de bigleaguers llega a $220 mil anuales

“What did a traffic light say to another traffic light?… Don’t look at me, I’m changing”… Spanish Television.

Just like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please send your name and the town or city where you are writing from.

David J. Cruz M. from Orlando, asks…: “What are the teams with the longest time without winning everything in a championship in Venezuela, Mexico and the United States?”

Friend Davo…: Sharks of La Guaira, 36 years old; Union Laguna cotton growers, 72; Cleveland Indians,

Jéfferson E. Román G. from Quebec City, Canada, asks…: “Fair batted ball hits runner, who is on base, is he out?”

Dude Jeff…: It’s not out.

Luis Pérez B. from Manhattan asks…: “Who was the author of the book, ‘Baseball Team Names’?”

Friend Lucho…: Richard Worth.

Ramón D. Inzunza, from Culiacán, asks…: “What benefits does a Major League player receive when retiring?”

Amigo Moncho…: Medical coverage is guaranteed for life by appearing on a roster for just one day. He receives no less than 34 thousand dollars per year from the pension plan, with 43 days on a roster. If he stays on a roster for 10 years or more, he will receive a pension that can be up to $220,000 a year.

Esteban Arrivillaga, from Caracas, asks…: “If Shohei Ohtani is the pitcher in a game, in which another is designated, can the Japanese be a pinch hitter?”

Amigo Tevita: Yes it can be, but only because of the designated hitter. Rule 6.10(b).

Winston Ballester, from Quito, Ecuador, asks…: “In some cases, Adrian (Cap) Anson appears in seventh place among hitters, with three mi 435; but in others not. Why the difference?”.

Amigo Wis…: In 1887 the bases on balls were accredited as uncatchable. Some historians accept it, others do not.

Aurelio Colunga M. from Matamoros, asks…: “Have you ever seen Mariano Rivera wood or strength as a starter?”.

Amigo Yeyo…: On the contrary, they saw such quality in him as a closer, that they didn’t even think about it much. And history to the Hall of Fame shows that they were not wrong.

Jorge Figueroa M. from Hermosillo, denounces…: “The new directive of the Naranjeros, headed by Pablo de la Peña, instead of signing good players, since the orange trees are going through one of their worst droughts, they are hiring barbecue grills for the new grills of the stadium.”

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————————-Español——————————–

Pensión de bigleaguers llega a $220 mil anuales

“¿Qué le dijo un semáforo a otro semáforo?… No me mires que me estoy cambiando”… Televisión Española.

Igual como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

David J. Cruz M. de Orlando, pregunta…: “¿Cuáles son los equipos con más tiempo sin ganarlo todo en un campeonato en Venezuela, México y Estados Unidos?”.

Amigo Davo…: Tiburones de La Guaira, 36 años; Algodoneros de Unión Laguna, 72; Indios de Cléveland,

Jéfferson E. Román G. de Quebec city, Canadá, pregunta…: “Pelota bateada de fair golpea al corredor, quien está sobre la base, ¿es out?”.

Amigo Jeff…: No es out.

Luis Pérez B. de Manhattan, pregunta…: “¿Quién fue el autor del libro, ‘Baseball Team Names’?”

Amigo Lucho…: Richard Worth.

Ramón D. Inzunza, de Culiacán, pregunta…: “¿Qué beneficios que recibe un pelotero de Grandes Ligas al retirarse?”.

Amigo Moncho…: Se asegura cobertura médica de por vida con aparecer solo un día en un róster. Recibe no menos, de 34 MIL dólares anuales del plan de pensiones, con 43 días en un róster. Si permanece 10 años o más en un róster, recibirá pensión que puede ser hasta de 220 mil dólares anuales.

Esteban Arrivillaga, de Caracas, pregunta…: “Si Shohei Ohtani es el pitcher de un juego, en el cual otro es el designado, ¿puede el japonés ser emergente al bate?”.

Amigo Tevita: Sí puede serlo, pero solamente por el bateador designado. Regla 6.10(b).

Wiston Ballester, de Quito, Ecuador, pregunta…: “En algunos casos aparece Adrian (Cap) Anson en el séptimo lugar de los hiteadores, con tres mi 435; pero en otros no. ¿A qué se debe la diferencia?”.

Amigo Wis…: En 1887 las bases por bolas se acreditaron como incogibles. Algunos historiadores lo aceptan, otros no.

Aurelio Colunga M. de Matamoros, pregunta…: “¿A Mariano Rivera nunca le vieron madera ni fortaleza de abridor?”.

Amigo Yeyo…: Al contrario, le vieron tánta calidad como cerrador, que ni lo pensaron mucho. Y la historia hasta el Hall de la Fama demuestra que no se equivocaron.

Jorge Figueroa M. de Hermosillo, denuncia…: “La nueva directiva de los Naranjeros, encabezada por Pablo de la Peña, en vez de firmar buenos peloteros, ya que los naranjeros atraviesan una de sus peores sequias, anda contratando parrilleros para los nuevos asadores del estadio”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

