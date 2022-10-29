Blacks prefer to play other sports – Los negros prefieren jugar otros deportes 

“That girl dresses on credit, but she undresses for cash”… Edmundo O’Gorman.

-o-o-o-o-

The Dodgers, a team that began racial integration in baseball 75 years ago, have on their roster at the moment only one black, pitcher André Jackson, and two mulattoes, another pitcher, Yency Almonte, and outfielder, Mookie Betts.

But most of the teams, they don’t have blacks at all, like the ones in this World Series, Astros and Phillies. For this reason, in the rosters of the 40, which can add up to 1,200 big leaguers, there were only 43 blacks yesterday, according to the account of a scout friend, who by the way is black, and with whom I had breakfast yesterday at “El Camarón Borracho”, from Miami Beach.

Now, the most interesting thing the black scout friend said to me was:

“In the last two years, five black boys, high school graduates, all of extraordinary conditions for baseball, said ‘no’ to the offer to sign with my organization, and for high bonuses. Two of them told me that they would become basketball professionals, one of them, with power equal to that of Hank Aaron; another informed me that he would sign up for American football, one more that he would become a boxer and the fifth would dedicate himself to university studies for economics.

“I’m going to tell you the truth. Several of those guys have told me that they prefer any other sport because baseball is so hard to play. For them, basketball, American football and even boxing are less complicated, easier to master and, after all, they can also earn very good money”.

The truth is that those five young black friends are right. Baseball is so difficult that, notice how different it is to play catcher than to be a pitcher, or a defensive third baseman, or a center fielder. And after how different the nine defensive positions are, you have to know how to hit. And it is not the same to be first bat than the fourth batter, or second, or eighth.

Now, after you have mastered your position and the place in the lineup in which you have to hit, you need to be an expert in running the bases and to throw yourself on the slide.

And that’s not all. If you are going to be a good baseball professional you must know, even superficially, the Rules. So it is necessary to study them as much as you can.

Basketball is much faster than baseball, in football there is more violent contact and boxing is more painful. But nothing more difficult than playing baseball.

-o-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- The archive of these columns in Google if you enter “sport brings us together again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

——————–Español————————-

Los negros prefieren jugar otros deportes

“Esa muchacha se viste a crédito, pero se desviste al contado”… Edmundo O’Gorman.

-o-o-o-o-

Los Dodgers, equipo que hace 75 años inició la integración racial en el beisbol, tiene en su róster de estos momentos, solo un negro, el pitcher André Jackson, y dos mulatos, otro lanzador, Yency Almonte y el out fielder, Mookie Betts.

Pero la mayoría de los equipos, no tienen negro alguno, como los de esta Serie Mundial, Astros y Phillies. Por eso, en los róster de los 40, que pueden sumar mil 200 big leaguers, figuraban ayer solamente 43 negros, según la cuenta de un amigo scout, quien por cierto es negro, y con quien desayuné ayer en “El Camarón Borracho”, de Miami Beach.

Ahora, lo más interesante que me dijo el amigo scout negro fue:

“En los últimos dos años, cinco muchachos negros, graduados de high school, todos de condiciones extraordinarias para el beisbol, me dijeron ‘no’ a la oferta de que firmaran con mi organización, y por altos bonos. Dos de ellos me dijeron que se harían profesionales del basquetbol, uno de esos, con poder igual al de Hank Aaron; otro me informó que firmaría para el fútbol americano, uno más que se haría boxeador y el quinto se dedicaría a los estudios universitarios para economista.

“Te voy a decir la verdad. Varios de esos muchachos han coincidido en decirme que prefieren cualquier otro deporte porque el beisbol es muy difícil de jugar. Para ellos el basquet, el fútbol americano y hasta el boxeo, resultan menos complicados, más fáciles de dominar y, al fin y al cabo, pueden cobrar también muy buen dinero”.

La verdad es que esos cinco jóvenes amigos negros tienen razón. El beisbol es tan difícil que, fíjense lo muy diferente que es jugar como cátcher a ser lanzador, o defender tercera base a ser center fielder. Y después de lo distintas que son las nueve posiciones defensivas, hay que saber batear. Y no es igual ser primer bate que cuarto, o segundo que octavo.

Ahora, después que dominas bien tu posición y el sitio de la alineación en el cual has de batear, necesitas ser experto corriendo las bases y para lanzarte en slide.

Y no es todo. Si vas a ser un buen profesional del beisbol debes conocer, aún cuando sea superficialmente, las Reglas. Así que es necesario estudiarlas cuanto puedas.

El basquetbol es mucho más rápido que el beisbol, en el fútbol americano hay más contacto violento y el boxeo es más doloroso. Pero nada más difícil que jugar al beisbol.

-o-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- El archivo de estas columnas en Google si entras por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5