Blew in from The Windy City: Cubs-Dodgers in LA this Weekend

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Chicago Cubs are in LA to face a Dodgers team, who look like they have finally found themselves. After going 3-5 and dropping the last three games in Arizona to the Diamondbacks, they begin to set their sights on the long road to the postseason. They sit at 7-6, one game back of the D-backs. They return home to LA., having finished strong in San Francisco, beating the Giants two out of three in the first of thirteen meetings for these two historical franchises, whose rivalry goes back 131 years.

The 6-5 Cubs are looking better than expected so far. The question is, can the Cubs keep up this pace? They are in the top five in the major leagues in batting with a .280 team average, are averaging almost six runs per game, and are ranked ninth in pitching in the major leagues.

This winter, the Cubs added Dansby Swanson and former Dodger MVP Cody Bellinger to their lineup. Chicago shelled out $77 million over seven years for the Braves World Series champion and Allstar shortstop Swanson. Bellinger is being paid $12,500,000 in a one-year deal to hold down center field in the friendly confines of Wrigley Field.

Swanson took a rare day off on Wednesday due to a combination of exhaustion and cramping/tightness in his left side but said he expects to be back in the lineup for the Dodgers series.

Max Muncy has been on fire of late. He has hit two home runs in two of his last three games on the road in San Francisco and driven in eleven runs.

HOLD UP, LET MAX COOK. pic.twitter.com/8YMTPfpE2Z — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 13, 2023

Former Cubs outfielder, Jason Heyward, will get a chance to face his former team for the past eight years and show them that he still has gas in the tank. He has contributed nicely, hitting three homers in his first eight games.

Jason Heyward's 3rd homer of the year is a missile off the foul pole! pic.twitter.com/GSbTxzWNrq — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 9, 2023

This homestand will be a good test for the boys in blue with these three games with the Cubs, followed by three with the Mets. Going to be a fun six-game homestand for Dodger fans.

