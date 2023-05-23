Bo Bichette, Another Latino That Deserves Recognition

BRONX, NY — Last season, I met Bo Bichette during a Blue Jays visit to Yankee Stadium in the Boogie Down Bronx. He was coming out of the locker room and learning that he had Brazilian roots I asked him if he spoke Portuguese? He stopped and we spoke for a few minutes. He explained that he did not, in fact he stated he probably knew more Spanish words and spoke a few to me. We laughed and I asked him where he learned his Spanish? He said growing up in Florida and then pointed to the locker room where you could hear Reggaeton and several players speaking in Spanish.
It was a pleasant conversation and a learning experience for me that I want to share. Bo Bichette needs to be considered for what he is, an American – Brazilian, therefore he is a Latino. As such, as President of the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association (LSWBA), I would be proud to submit his name for consideration in all future presentations for the LatinoMVP awards, the oldest and most prestigious awards presented to Latino baseball players.
I am linking an article from our friend and collaborator, Aristostle “Aris” Sakellaridis that gives more details on this:
LINK: Under promoted Latino baseball player
