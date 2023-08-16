Bobby Miller And His 100mph+ Fastballs Is Too Much For Brewers

Dodgers starter Bobby Miller vs. Brewers at Dodger Stadium - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — At long last, we can look forward to back-to-back series at Dodger Stadium against two legit postseason contenders. First, the 65-57 Milwaukee Brewers, who lead the NL Central by 3.5 games over the Cubs, come to LA for a three-game series, followed by the 63-57 Marlins, who are the number-three team in the NL Wild Card, who will be here this weekend for three games.

It will start a nineteen-game stretch for the Dodgers, who will then travel to Cleveland for three and then to Boston for three before coming home to face the Diamondbacks for three, followed by four with the Braves. When asked how he would work the rotation and lineup for these games, Dodger manager Dave Roberts said it doesn’t matter who they play. He feels he has the best team on the field every game. So it is business as usual for whoever they play.

Veteran Adrian Houser, 4-3, 4.38 ERA, gets the nod for the Brewers, and the Dodgers counter with flamethrower Bobby Miller, 6-2, 3.89 ERA. Miller likes to go with straight fastballs in the early innings, throwing 22, 99-101mph heaters over the 42 pitches he threw in the first three innings.

In contrast, Houser threw an excellent mix of 93-91 fastballs and 83-81 sliders and curves with the same results for the first five innings. This shows us that you don’t have to throw balls that can split atoms to get outs in the major leagues.

Unfortunately for Houser, he was facing a Dodger team that has been steamrolling teams and has eight straight wins. He left with a line of 5.1 innings pitched, five hits, four runs, three earned, no walks, and six strikeouts. If not for a good 2.1 innings of relief by Brewer’s Bryse Wilson, the Dodgers could have scored much more.

As for Miller — he started to mix in more sliders, curves, and change-ups after the third inning and had the Brewers off balance for the rest of the time he was on the hill. Leaving with a line of six innings pitched, one hit, one run, one walk, and four strikeouts. He also left with a 6-1 lead and the win.

Tomorrow Milwaukee will start 6-2, 2.90 ERA Wade Miley and the Dodgers counter with 10-4, 2.51 ERA Clayton Kershaw in game two of this three-game series.

