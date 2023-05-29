Bobby Miller Delivers With 100mph Gas!

Bobby Miller, second ranked prospect in Dodgers organization - Image Credit: Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Washington Nationals are batting .266, the third-highest batting average in baseball and the highest in the National League. However, they also are ranked twenty-first in pitching, with teams batting .259 against them.

One bright spot for this rebuilding Washington club is twenty-three-year-old switch-hitting second baseman Luis Victoriano García. He was born in New York and moved to the Dominican Republic when he was three. Seventeen years later, he was playing in the big leagues. He is coming off a spectacular six-hit performance last Friday in Kansas City.

The Nationals took an early 1-0 lead in the second inning with hits off of 100mph heaters from Dodger’s starter Bobby Miller. The Dodgers finally took the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, scoring six unearned runs, with a two-run scoring double by Freddie Freeman, followed by a three-run homer by J.D. Martinez to make it a 6-1 game after five innings.

How about a six-run inning?! pic.twitter.com/ZTMuQCpcbk — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 30, 2023

Dodger starter Rookie Bobby Miller, in his second start in the big leagues and first at Dodger Stadium, left after six brilliant innings with a line of four hits, one earned run, one walk, and four strikeouts. He threw 87 pitches, 54 for strikes. But here is the amazing part of all those numbers, he threw eleven pitches at 100mph, sixteen at 99mph, and fourteen at 98mph. Plus another five over 97mph fastballs. All of that speed was mixed with a balanced mix of 93-91 sliders, 91-89 change-ups, and 83-80 curve balls.

Bobby Miller, 💯 at the knees. pic.twitter.com/lNZ6ghsbM5 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 30, 2023

That, my friends, is a big-league pitching performance by another twenty-four-year-old Dodger stud! The Dodger scouts keep finding them, and the people in player development keep bringing them along with patience.

This was a much-needed win for LA. Yes, it was against the last-place Nationals, but a win is a win, and the Dodgers need to take advantage of the Nationals and get a sweep before they face the Yankees this weekend.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports