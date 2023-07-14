Barry Bonds Protests Against The HOF Votes Barry Bonds – Protesta Contra Votos Para HOF

“When one, finally learn to play baseball, can’t play anymore”… Frank Howard, retired big leaguer and slugger.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – NO stats guarantees a player induction into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame (HOF). Barry Bonds publicly complained on a television show, because he believes that he should be in the HOF. Well, he is the all-time leader in home runs, with 762 and in base on balls, with 688. He was named MVP seven times, won two batting titles, and also appeared in 14 All-Star Games.

But in 10 years, he never got even close to 75% of the votes needed to be inducted in the HOF.

Bonds was one of the biggest performance enhancing drug users trying to improve his faculties. He interfered with a federal investigation and was accused of obstruction of justice and perjury, and during his career as a big leaguer, he maintained an aggressive and contemptuous attitude towards most of those around him. Instead of big leaguer, he behaved like a spoiled child.

“Yeah, of course it bothers me,” Bonds said on the show. “It bothers me not to be in the Hall of Fame. It sure does, because I’m human and because I deserve it.”

During the All-Star Game, the MLB yearly draft was held, and the first choice, by the Pirates, was the pitcher Paul Skenes, of whom they say: “he is the best pitching prospect in history.” He received a signing bonus of more than eight million dollars, which is the record set by the same Pittsburgh team when it signed Gerrit Cole in 2011… Wait until dawn and we will see!

Among the largest bonuses awarded is that of catcher Ethan Salas, to whom the Padres gave $5.1 million. Also that of Kevin Waitán, shortstop, who received four million 250 thousand dollars, from the Braves. Catcher Abrahan Gutiérrez was given $3.5 million by the Braves. And the Reds, gave three million 100 thousand dollars to the catcher Alfredo Duno.

The first draft was held in 1965. The first player selected at the time, was outfielder Rick Monday, by the Athletics, then in Kansas City. He received a hundred thousand dollar bonus.

Some of those who have been first among those chosen in the draft: Carlos Correa, Astros, 2012; Bryce Harper, Nationals, 2010; Stephen Strasburg, Nationals, 2009; David Price, Rays, 2007; Adrian Gonzalez, Marlins, 2000; Alex Rodriguez, Mariners 1993; Chipper Jones, Braves, 1990; Ken Griffey Jr., Mariners, 1987; Darryl Strawberry, Mets, 1980; Dwight Gooden, White Sox, 1971.

Thanks to life that have given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION – You can read the recent file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, by clicking on: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos.”

@juanvene5

jbaseball5@aol.com

(En Español)

Barry Bonds Protesta Contra Votos Para HOF

“Cuando uno, por fin aprende a jugar el beisbol, ya no puede”… Frank Howard, bigleaguer y slugger retirado.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – NINGÚN número le garantiza a pelotero alguno su ascenso al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown. Barry Bonds se quejó públicamente en un programa de televisión, porque considera que debe estar por esas alturas. Bueno, es el líder de todos los tiempos en jonrones, con 762 y en bases por bolas recibidas, 688, ganó siete títulos de Más Valioso, dos títulos de bateo y fue llevado a 14 Juegos de Estrellas.

Pero en 10 años, nunca estuvo siquiera cerca del 75% de los votos necesarios para ser elevado.

Bonds fue de los mayores consumidores de drogas tratando de mejorar sus facultades. También fue acusado por un gran jurado de obstruir la justicia por interferir con agencias federales que realizaban una investigación acerca de su vida. Mientras que, durante su carrera de bigleaguer, mantuvo una actitud agresiva y despreciativa para con la mayoría de quienes le rodeaban. En vez de un bigleaguer, parecía más un niño malcriado.

“Sí, por supuesto que me molesta”, dijo Bonds en el programa. “Me molesta no estar en en Hall de la Fama. Seguro, porque soy humano y porque lo merezco.”

Durante El Juego de Estrellas, se celebró el draft del año, y la primera escogencia, por los Piratas, fue el lanzador Paul Skenes, de quien dicen: “es el mejor prospecto de pitcheo en la historia.” Ayer hablaban que sus agentes aspiran a un bono de más de ocho millones de dólares, que es el récord impuesto por el mismo equipo de Pittsburgh, cuando firmó a Garry Cole en 2011… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!

Entre los mayores bonos entregados figura el del catcher Ethan Salas, a quien los Padres dieron cinco millones 100 mil dólares. También el de Kevin Waitán, shortstop, que fue de cuatro millones 250 mil dólares, de los Bravos. Al receptor Abrahan Gutiérrez, los Bravos le dieron tres millones 500 mil dólares. Y los Rojos, tres millones 100 mil dólares a Alfredo Duno, catcher.

El primero de estos drafts se realizó en 1965. El primer seleccionado aquella vez fue el outfielder Rick Monday, por los Atléticos, entonces en Kansas City. Recibió bono de cien mil dólares.

Algunos de los que han sido primeros en entre los escogidos en el draft: Carlos Correa, Astros, 2012; Bryce Harper, Nationals, 2010; Stephen Strasburg, Nationals, 2009; David Price, Rays, 2007; Adrián González, Marlins, 2000; Alex Rodríguez, Marineros 1993; Chipper Jones, Bravos, 1990; Ken Griffey hijo, Marineros, 1987; Darryl Strawberry, Mets, 1980; Dwight Gooden, Medias Blancas, 1971.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN – Puedes leer el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com