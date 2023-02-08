Bowling in Cooperstown – El bowling en Cooperstown

“When you finally learn to play baseball, you can’t”… Frank Howard (who was a big leaguer and tremendous slugger).

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send me your full name and the town or city where you are. Thank you.

Gabriel Ozuna F. from Tijuana, asks: “I am a fan of baseball and a bowling player. But I have never been able to visit the Cooperstown Hall of Fame. I have been told that in that museum they exhibit a bowling pin that they once gave as a tribute to a baseball player. What is that story?”

Amigo Gabo: Before the game on August 22, 1952, the Reds honored manager Roger Hornsby, who had been one of the best right-handed hitters in history and an amateur bowling player. The activity was titled “Bowling Night at Crosley Field”. And Hornsby was given an authentic pin, with this handwritten dedication: “Presented to Roger Hornsby. Bowlers Nite, Crosley Field, Aug. 22, 1952. Greater Cin. Bowling…Proprietors Assn”.

Adriana Celis R. from Brooklyn, asks: “How much can I sell a collection of silver coins, about the size of a dollar, each with the image of a big leaguer who hit 500 or more home runs and is in the Hall of Fame? , on one side, and on the other, the front of the Cooperstown Museum?. My husband left them to me when he died, a few months ago?

Friend Nana: Very interesting. But that depends on the value that each person places on it. If someone comes along who they think is worth $1,200, that’s how it will be; but if no one gives you more than a hundred dollars, that’s how it will be. There is no stipulated value, it is a matter of the market or the client. I suggest you use the internet to offer that, even with photos.

Lázaro Portuondo, from Hermosillo, asks: “How many home runs do you think Héctor Espino would have hit in the Major Leagues at this time?

Friend Laz: I would have taken them all at this time and always! Hector, without much preparation as a hitter, without notable coaches, or training facilities, hit more home runs in his life than everyone else. There were 453 in the Mexican Summer League; 310 in the Pacific Mexican League, 115 in the Central Mexican League and three in Jacksonville, for a total of 881.

Sadaharu Oh, 868 in the Japan League, two in Japan’s minor leagues, 870; Barry Bonds, 762 in the majors, 20 in the minors, 782; Hank Aron, 755 in the majors, plus 31 in the minors, 786; Babe Ruth, 714 in the Majors, one in the branches, total 715.

Héctor Espino’s power was superior to that of these four respectable sluggers.

