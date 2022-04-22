Braves eager for Ronald Acuña – Bravos ansiosos por Ronald Acuña

“We must keep a good mood, even when we are in a bad mood”… Yogi Berra.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) **Julio Urías surprised the baseball world in his second appearance of the season. He went against the Reds and very good, different from the first. So much so that his fastball maintained an average of 92.3 miles per hour. He pitched five scoreless innings, with five strikeouts, allowed only one hit, went out without a decision, but they won 5-2. Julio will pitch tonight in San Diego… ** Among this year’s triumphant rookies, the Astros’ shortstop, Jéremy Peña, continues to draw attention, already with 43 defensive pitches (28 assists, 15 outs) and only one error , 977. And at bat, 333, two home runs, a triple, two doubles… ** Bad relations between Mike Trout and Angels manager Joe Maddon, since, losing 3-2, a walk was ordered intentional with three on base, for Corey Seager (Rangers). Trout thinks he’s the manager’s manager. But the Anaheim club ended up winning 9-6. Good for Maddon, loud boos for Trout… ** And Manny (María Moñitos) Machado believes he owns the Padres. He said… “I will be very angry with this team if they don’t renew the Eric Hosmer deal.” Is that the 32-year-old first baseman can declare himself a free agent at the end of the current season…

“Of that I am absolutely sure… even when I have very serious doubts”… Yogi Berra.-

** Omar Vizquel was taken to three All-Star Games and won 11 Rawlings Gold Gloves. Luis Aparicio, 13 All-Star Games, nine Gold Gloves… **Nick Castellano was going to sign with the Marlins, but he changed his mind when Derek Jeter left that organization. And Nick was hired by the Phillies for five years for one hundred million dollars… ** The Braves, winners of the 2021 World Series without Ronald Acuña, believe, however, that the Guaireño is necessary for the success of the season and in the postseason 2022. That is why they are anxious for his return to the game after the injury, and they hope to see him in the games at any moment… ** In the Cincinnati stadium, with banners and shouts, they protest for having left Eugenio Suárez , Wade Miller, Sonny Gray and Jese Winker. The truth is, the Reds don’t see themselves as winners…

“Yogi Berra’s phrases seem to make no sense, but they make more sense than many that seem to make sense”… Joseph McKadew.-

——————————–Español—————————————-

Bravos ansiosos por Ronald Acuña

“Debemos mantener el buen humor, hasta cuando estamos de mal humor”… Yogi Berra.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) **Julio Urías, sorprendió al mundo del beisbol en su segunda aparición de la temporada. Fue frente a los Rojos y muy buena, diferente a la primera. Tanto, que su recta mantuvo promedio de 92.3 millas por hora. Tiró cinco innings de ceros, con cinco strikeouts, permitió solo un hit, salió sin decisión, pero ganaron 5-2. Julio lanzará esta anoche en San Diego… ** Entre los novatos triunfales de este año, sigue llamando la atención el shortstop de los Astros, el quisqueyano, Jéremy Peña, ya con 43 lances defensivo (28 asistencias, 15 outs) y solo un error, 977. Y al bate, 333, dos jonrones, un triple, dos dobles… ** Malas las relaciones entre Mike Trout y el mánager de los Angelinos, Joe Maddon, desde que, perdiendo 3-2, fue ordenada una base por bolas intencional con tres en bases, para Corey Seager (Rangers). Trout cree ser el mánager del mánager. Pero el club de Anaheim terminó ganando 9-6. Bien por Maddon, abucheos con amplitud sonora para Trout… ** Y Manny (María Moñitos) Machado se cree propietario de los Padres. Dijo… “Estaré muy enojado con este equipo si no renuevan la negociación de Eric Hosmer”. Es que el primera base, de 32 años, puede declararse agente libre al terminar la actual temporada…

“De eso estoy absolutamente seguro… aún cuando tengo muy serias dudas”… Yogi Berra.-

** Omar Vizquel fue llevado a tres Juegos de Estrellas y ganó 11 Guantes de Oro Rawlings. Luis Aparicio, 13 Juegos de Estrellas, nueve Guantes de Oro…** Nick Castellano iba a firmar con los Marlins, pero cambió de parecer cuando Derek Jeter se fue de esa organización. Y Nick fue contratado por los Phillies para cinco años por cien millones de dólares… ** Los Bravos, ganadores de la Serie Mundial 2021 sin Ronald Acuña, creen sin embargo, que el guaireño es necesario para el éxito de la temporada y en la postemporada 2022. Por eso están ansiosos por su regreso a juego después de la lesión, y esperan verlo en los juegos de un momento a otro… ** En el estadio de Cincinnati, con pancartas y gritos, protestan por haber salido de Eugenio Suárez, Wade Miller, Sonny Gray y Jese Winker. La verdad, los Rojos no se ven ganadores…

“Las frases de Yogi Berra, parecen no tener sentido, pero tienen más sentido que muchas de las que parecen tener sentido”… Joseph McKadew.-

