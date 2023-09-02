Braves One Game Away From Four-Game Sweep Of Dodgers

Orlando Arcia comes up clutch for Braves in LA - Image Credit: Atlanta Braves/MLB

LOS ANGELES, CA — The scene is set for game three of this four-game series between the two best teams in baseball. Fans woke up to clouds and a bit of rain as they headed to the ballpark, not a good feeling in usually sunny southern California. With the Braves taking a 2-0 lead in the series, there is a sense of possible disappointment in the air. The Dodgers will try to walk away with a split; if not, they are confident they will meet the Braves in the NLCS in October.

Dodger starter Emmit Sheehan, who was just added to the big league roster yesterday, started in what was expected to be a bullpen game for LA. He gave the Dodgers a solid four innings of three-hit, one-run ball. The only run coming off the bat of La Guaira, Venezuela’s Ronald Acuña Jr. Sheehan gave up three hits and had three walks and six strikeouts.

Braves starter Bryce Elder held the Dodgers to one run through six innings and left the game at 1-1 with five hits, four walks and four strikeouts. The Bullpens shut down both offenses until the top of the tenth inning when, with the ghost runner on second, Dodger reliever Alex Vesia walked catcher Sean Murphy and then gave up a 427-foot three-run-home run to Orlando Arcia, Anaco, Venezuela, into the left field pavilion, giving the Braves a 4-1 lead.

The Dodgers managed to score one run in the bottom of the tenth inning, but Braves closer Raisel Iglesias, Isla de la Juventud, Cuba, ended the Dodgers’ evening by earning his 28th save.

The Braves will now send out veteran Charlie Morton as they go for the sweep tomorrow when they face the Dodgers flame-thrower Bobby Miller in the finale of this four-game series.

