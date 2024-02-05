Image Credit: NFL

The following was announced by the NFL on Monday, February 5th – Brazil to Host the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday Night of Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Regular Season

Hosted in São Paulo, Brazil, Philadelphia Eagles Designated to Play in Historic First Regular Season Game in South America

First Time the NFL has Played a Friday Night Game on Opening Weekend in Over 50 Years

LAS VEGAS — Feb. 5, 2024 — The National Football League today announced that the Philadelphia Eagles will play as the designated team in the historic first-ever regular season game in Brazil, as part of the 2024 International Games. In another first, the game will be played on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, the first time the NFL has played a game on Friday night of their opening weekend in over 50 years (Cardinals at Rams, Sept. 18, 1970).

The game will take place in the city of São Paulo at the Corinthians Arena, home to Brazilian soccer team SC Corinthians. The stadium was an official venue for both the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games. The Eagles’ opponent, along with the kickoff time, will be announced closer to when the 2024 NFL schedule is revealed this spring.

“This landmark first international game in South America demonstrates the ongoing expansion of our global footprint,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “Playing on Friday night of Week 1 is a unique way to highlight our international growth and ambitions.”

“The Eagles organization is honored to have been selected to play in the first-ever National Football League game in South America,” said Jeffrey Lurie, Philadelphia Eagles chairman and chief executive officer. “With the global growth of our sport being a top priority to our league, we embrace the opportunity to grow our fanbase around the world and bring Eagles football to the 38 million sports fans in Brazil. As one of the world’s most culturally diverse nations, Brazil is an international melting pot, and we look forward to experiencing its warm, vibrant and welcoming environment later this year.”

“The league’s decision to play the game in the first week of the NFL 2024 season is a true testament to their confidence in our work as host city,” said Ricardo Nunes, mayor of São Paulo. “Having this historic spectacle on the eve of Independence Day and driving a great economic impact and job creation for São Paulo, will spotlight our city as a globally relevant destination for the world’s most exciting sport and entertainment events.”

“Welcoming the Philadelphia Eagles, such an iconic and popular NFL franchise, to our city is truly an honor,” added Gustavo Pires, president of São Paulo Turismo. “The passion and dedication of their fanbase will no doubt match the excitement that surrounds the city of São Paulo for this game.”

Five regular season games will be played as part of the 2024 NFL International Games, including the game in São Paulo, Brazil, with the designated teams for the Europe slate already announced.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London — the only purpose-built NFL stadium outside of the U.S. — will host games featuring both the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings, while the Jacksonville Jaguars will return to Wembley Stadium as part of their multi-year commitment to playing a game in the U.K., in what will be their 12th game in the capital.

Munich, Germany, will again host a regular season game, with the Carolina Panthers set to play in Allianz Arena — home of FC Bayern Munich.

With the game in South America, the NFL will have played a game (preseason or regular season) in five of the seven continents around the world.

Each team’s opponent, along with the dates and kickoff times will be announced closer to when the 2024 schedule is revealed this spring.

Following the expansion of the NFL schedule in 2021, up to four of the teams from the conference whose teams are eligible for a ninth regular-season home game were designated to play a neutral-site international game each year.

In 2023, NFL clubs voted to increase league-operated international game inventory from four (4) to up to eight (8) games a season beginning in 2025. Those eight (8) league-operated international games do not include club-operated games, such as the Jaguars hosting a game at Wembley Stadium.

Designated teams for NFL 2024 International Games:

Team Location Venue Philadelphia Eagles São Paulo, Brazil. Corinthians Arena Chicago Bears London, U.K. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Minnesota Vikings London, U.K. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Jacksonville Jaguars London, U.K. Wembley Stadium (Regular Season Home Game) Carolina Panthers Munich, Germany Allianz Arena — Home of FC Bayern Munich

