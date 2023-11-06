Breaking down the 2023 Gold Glove Award winners

Kim was once again the model of infield versatility for San Diego this season, seeing time at second base, third and shortstop — though he appeared mostly at second base. He combined for 16 defensive runs saved — 10 at second, and three each at third and short. His 10 DRS at second base ranked behind only the co-leaders in the NL at the position, Hoerner and Turang (12 each).

