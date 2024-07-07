Brewers win series finale to avoid Dodgers sweep in LA

LOS ANGELES, CA — After back-to-back late-inning wins over the 52-38 Brewers, the Dodgers are looking for a sweep. 2015 Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel will try to prevent that. The Dodgers went with 23- year-old rookie Justin Wrobleski. It is the young lefty’s major league debut. Wrobleski was cruising along through the first three innings, having faced the minimum of nine batters, when after a lead-off walk to Jackson Chourio, Maracaibo, Venezuela, he gave up a 418-foot bomb into the batter’s eye netting in deep center field to Christian Yelich.
In the next inning, he gave up a 374-foot home run into the right field pavilion off the bat of catcher Eric Haase. It was Hasse’s first of the season. Welcome to the Big Leagues, son.
The Dodgers finally got on the board when Miguel Rojas, Los Teques, Venezuela, hit his second double of the game and was driven in on a 403-foot two-run home run off the bat of Chris Taylor that landed deep in the left field pavilion, making the score 4-2 Brewers, after six innings of play.
But the Brewers showed why they are leading the N.L. Central division by scoring again in the top of the seventh inning when center fielder Blake Perkins parked a 374-foot home run into the left-field seats.
When Milwaukee scored two runs in the top of the eighth and two more in the top of the ninth inning the old-fashioned way with singles, walks, and doubles, it was time to call the Coast Guard. The ship was about to go under as the Brewers took a 9-2 lead into the ninth inning. But there is no panic here in Dodger Stadium. In fact, the crowd remaining from the announced attendance of 43,528 were doing an enthusiastic “Wave” in the eighth inning as Brewers runners were scoring runs.
Gotta love L.A. Final score, 9-2 Milwaukee.
The Dodgers now head east to face the Phillies and Tigers. After the All-Star break, they will return when the Red Sox come to L.A.
