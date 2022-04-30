Bulk balls thrown by pitchers – Bolazos a granel tiran los pitchers

“Either we play baseball or we hit each other on the head, but we can’t attend to both activities together”… Pete Alonso.-

“Violence breeds violence.”

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – Major League Baseball’s young season has been characterized by a deluge of pitches hitting batters, plus many dozens of missed pitches at home plate.

I think it opportune to remind the billionaires and happy boys of the diamonds 2022, the tragedy that occurred on the afternoon of August 16, 1920, at the Polo Grounds in New York.

The Indians were playing visiting the Yankees. For New York, Carl Mays right-hander pitcher, who threw all his pitches under his arm and released the fastball at extreme speed. Precisely a fastball of his shattered the base of the skull to the visiting shortstop, Ray Chapman, and he died shortly after.

It would be worthwhile to see the video of that fastball by Roger Clemens, which in interleague play at Shea Stadium, produced a high-decibel sound and tragic predictions, hitting Mike Piazza’s helmet. Fortunately there was no injury. But yes, a big scare.

Tony Conigliaro and Dickie Thon weren’t the same remarkable players, after taking those balls to the face, and had to retire.

Well, this year, Mets players alone, as of last night’s game, have been hit with pitches 19 times.

Many believe that it is all because the new owner, Steve Cohen, is paying many exaggerated fees, such as those of Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor, 341 million, until 2031.

And Darryl Strawberry, who was a star member of that team, gave his opinion yesterday…:

“They hate the Mets because we are based in New York and because we are a great organization. But, come on, if they hit our hitters over the head, we have to run to the mound and give the pitcher a good punch to the mouth.

“They have more reason to hate us, since this year we are playing very well and we are comfortable leaders in the Division.”

Until before last night’s game, with the visiting Phillies, the Mets were 14-6.

Until a few years ago, it was known that if they hit a home run, the next batter would be thrown in the head; the same against someone who tried to touch the ball when it was not logical. Now, for no reason at all, and anyone, good hitter or not, still gets the ball thrown at their head… or face.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

————————————-Español———————————-

Bolazos a granel tiran los pitchers

“O jugamos beisbol o nos caemos a pelotazos por la cabeza, pero a las dos actividades juntas, no podemos atenderlas”… Pete Alonso.-

“La violencia genera violencia”.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La joven temporada de Grandes Ligas se ha caracterizado por un diluvio de pelotazos contra los bateadores, más muchas docenas de lanzamientos esquivados en el home plate.

Creo oportuno recordarles a los multimillonarios y alegres muchachos de los diamantes 2022, la tragedia ocurrida en la tarde del 16 de agosto de 1920, en el Polo Grounds de Nueva York.

Jugaban los Indios de visita a los Yankees. Por los de Nueva York lanzaba el derecho Carl Mays, quien tiraraba todos sus pitcheos por debajo del brazo y soltaba la recta a velocidad extrema. Precisamente una recta suya le destrozo la base craneana al shortstop de los visitantes, Ray Chapman, y murió poco después.

Valdría la pena que vieran el video de aquel rectazo de Roger Clemens, que en juego interligas en Shea Stdium, produjo un sonido de altos decibeles y pronósticos trágicos, al golpear el casco de Mike Piazza. Afortunadamente no hubo lesión. Pero sí un gran susto.

Tony Conigliaro y Dickie Thon no fueron los mismos notables peloteros, después de recibir aquellos bolazos en la cara, y tuvieron que retirarse.

Pues este año, solamente a jugadores de los Mets, y hasta el juego de anoche, los han golpeado con lanzamientos 19 veces.

Muchos creen que todo se debe a que el nuevo propietario, Steve Cohen, está pagando muchos honorarios exagerados, como los del boricua Francisco Lindor, 341 millones, hasta 2031.

Y Darryl Strawberry, quien fuera integrante estelar de ese equipo, opinó ayer…:

“Odian a los Mets porque tenemos como sede Nueva York y porque somos una gran organización. Pero, ¡come an!, si ellos les tiran por la cabeza a nuestros bateadores, tenemos que correr hacia el montículo y ponerle al pitcher un buen puñetazo sobre la boca.

“Tienen más motivos para odiarnos, ya que este año estamos jugando muy bien y somos líderes cómodos en la División”.

Hasta antes del juego de anoche, con los Phillies de visita, los Mets tenían record de 14-6.

Hasta hace unos años, se sabía que si conectaban jonrón, al siguiente bateador le tiraban por la cabeza; igual contra alguien que intentara tocar la bola cuando no era lógico. Ahora, sin motivo alguno, y a cualquiera, buen bateador o no, de todas maneras le tiran la pelota rumbo a la cabeza… o la cara.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

