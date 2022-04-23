Cabrera and Boone agree – Están de acuerdo Cabrera y Boone

“When you finally learn to play baseball, you can no longer play it”… Frank Howard.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Boone-Cabrera case.- Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Miguel Cabrera, like the good baseball professionals they are, believe that the intentional last-inning walk of the maracayero in that game, was appropriate, even though the slugger needed a hit to reach three thousand.

“My obligation is to try to make my team win the game,” Boone said.

And Miguel…: “It wasn’t about me and my numbers, but about looking for victory. He and I did what was need for our teams.”

The Tigers beat the Yankees.

Covid-19 attacks the Red Sox.- Boston manager Alex Cora is out of action, attacked by the coronavirus, as are four of his players. Last night, today and tomorrow, they play in Tampa.

Fast balls at more than 100 MPH.- Now, write down this name, Joe Boyle. Because in college ball, he’s throwing down the fastball at 102 miles per hour. Yesterday he relieved Notre Dame and left strikeouts for 10 of the 12 batters he faced. He will be signed in the June draft.

The blood of Mexico.- In Triple A, the son of Mexicans, Houston native, Grayson Rodríguez, of the Orioles, right-hander, 22, pitched two games, allowing only one hit in each, first in five innings and two thirds, then five and one.

One of those stories.- Alek Thomas (thus, with a k), Triple-A outfielder for the Dismondbacks, connected in the game last night on extra bases in the first inning, but was out, trying to convert his shot into a triple. In the fifth he did hit for a triple and they threw him out, trying to score on hit and run. So in the ninth inning, he made sure he would score, when he had the bases loaded. He hit the ball, grand slam, finally made it home! And his team, Reno, beat Salt Lake City 7-5. He missed the single to hit for the cycle.

Bat, boy, please.- A 21-year-old native of Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela, Wildred Patiño, outfielder for the Diamondbacks, right-handed hitter and has been playing in Class A since 2018. In that organization they dream of improving his hitting, since he’s stellar defensively. His cumulative batting average is 265, five home runs, 50 RBIs, 31 steals in 46 attempts.

What a way to hit, boy!.- Sal Frelick, outfielder for the Double-A Brewers, came into yesterday’s game batting for 200. But he hit 5-5, double and homer, so he finished with 300 of average.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————————-Español——————————–

Están de acuerdo Cabrera y Boone

“Cuando uno, ¡por fin!, aprende a jugar el beisbol, ya no puede jugarlo”… Frank Howard.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El caso Boone-Cabrera.- El manager de los Yankees, Aaron Boone, y Miguel Cabrera, como buenos profesionales del beisbol que son, opinan que la base por bolas intencional, en el último turno del maracayero en ese juego, fue apropiada, aún cuando el slugger necesitaba un incogible para llegar a los tres mil.

“Mi obligación es tratar de que mi equipo gane el juego”, dijo Boone.

Y Miguel…: “No se trataba de mí y mis números, sino de buscar la victoria. Él y yo lo tratábamos por nuestros equipos”.

Los Tigres les ganaron a los Yankees.

Covid-19 ataca a los Medias Rojas.- El mánager del Boston, Alex Cora, está fuera de acción, atacado por el coronavirus, igual que cuatro de sus peloteros. Anoche, hoy y mañana, juegan en Tampa.

Rectazos a más de 100 MH.- Ahora, anota por ahí este nombre, Joe Boyle. Porque en la pelota universitaria, está tirando la recta a 102 millas por hora. Ayer salió a relevar con Notre Dame y dejó strikeouts a 10 de los 12 bateadores que enfrentó. Será firmado en el draft de junio.

La sangre de México.- En Triple A, el hijo de mexicanos, nativo de Houston, Grayson Rodríguez, de los Orioles, lanzador derecho, de 22 años, lanzó dos juegos, permitiendo solo un incogible en cada uno, primero en cinco innings y dos tercios, después en cinco y uno.

Una de esas historias.- Alek Thomas (así, con k), outfielder en Triple A de los Dismondbacks, conectó en el juego de antenoche extra bases en el primer inning, pero fue out, tratando de convertir su batazo en triple. En el quinto sí conectó para tres bases y lo hicieron out, tratando de anotar en pisi-corre. Por eso, en el noveno inning, se aseguró que anotaría, cuando encontró tres en las bases. Sacó la bola, grand slam, ¡por fin llegó a home! Y su equipo, Reno, le ganó 7-5 a Salt Lake City. Le faltó el sencillo para batear la escalera.

Batea, muchacho, por favor.- Es nativo de Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela, de 21 años, Wildred Patiño, outfielder de los Diamondbacks, bateador derecho y juega en Clase A desde 2018. En esa organización sueñan con que mejore su bateo, ya que es estelar a la defensiva. Su promedio al bate acumulado es de 265, cinco jonrones, 50 impulsadas, 31 robos en 46 intentos.

¡Qué manera de batear, muchacho!.- Sal Frelick, outfielder de los Cerveceros, en Doble A, llegó al juego de ayer bateado para 200. Pero conectó de cinco-cinco, doble y jonrón, por lo que termino con 300 de promedio.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

