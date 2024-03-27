Can MLB Put The Toothpaste Back In The Tube?

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani and his former interpreter Ippei Mitzuhara during the 2024 Seoul Series in South Korea - Image Credit: USA Today

LOS ANGELES, CA — Every once in a while, there is a need to discuss things in sports other than balls and strikes, three-point shots vs. lay-ups, going on 4th down, or punting. In response to allegations about possible betting on baseball by mega-superstar Shohei Ohtani, the two-time American League MVP and record-setting new 10-year, 700 million dollar two-way player for the Dodgers, punted.

He had no choice. He has put the ball on the other side of the field and looks to be digging in on defense. I don’t blame him. Social media has jumped on this with unsubstantiated allegations of him being deeply involved with betting, legal or not legal. MLB has stayed silent like they always do when they fear being judged as not being squeaky clean. There is also the fact that any loss of confidence in the honesty of a player in question, especially one of this magnitude, would hurt revenue for all thirty teams in MLB. How is that possible you ask?

Think of this: This year, all thirty teams will play each other, so Ohtani will be going to places that do not draw as much as the Dodgers, Yankees, Cubs, and Cardinals. If he is found to have gambled on baseball or other sports, Commissioner Rob Manfred would have to suspend him. No Ohtani in Minnesota, Washington, Cincinnati, or Pittsburgh and no sellout crowds would become a significant revenue loss for those “Not as rich as the Dodgers and Yankees” clubs.

The hypocrisy of the whole “We are squeaky clean” MLB image is that they have been in bed with gambling since they partnered with MGM Resorts International in November 2018. The signage is in your face for the entire game in these stadiums. Do you really believe the replay studio in New York was put there to get the calls 100% right for the fans?

Just think of this: Many times, a player is called out or safe by a fraction of an inch; that is only found by using technology that can zoom in with the most incredible clarity and then frozen in time. When that happens, someone betting on the play or eventual final score has either made or lost money. Partners always look out for one another.

The Ohtani story will haunt him and baseball forever. Guilty or not, this will be hard to forget. You can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube.

