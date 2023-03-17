Canadian Hall of Fame Promotions – Promociones del Hall de la Fama canadiense

“They say that one of those caps that they put on the legs of horses produces good luck. But each horse that loses a race has four caps”… Pacomio.

-o-o-o-

** One of the ridiculous fake blondes from the Puerto Rican team, Edwin Díaz, was injured while celebrating, childishly, the victory over the Dominican Republic. Díaz, Mets reliever, who signed in November for five seasons, for 102 million, was taken out of the stadium in a wheelchair, with his right leg disabled… ** The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame offers interesting membership. They deliver a pin and a gift on the day of the induction; easy access to get autographs, reserved seat to see the ceremony, gala dinner with the elevation of the year present. The final ceremony will be on Saturday June 17 and the honorees, Jesse Barfield, John Olerud, Rich Harden, Joe Winchar and Jacqes Doucet…

-o-o-o-o-

“You can trust that a rabbit’s foot produces good luck, but remember that it did not work for the dead rabbit, from which the foot was taken”… Pachomio.

-o-o-o-o-

** The reader friend from Culiacán, Mario A. Castillo, is very kind to correct me: “In the list of Mexicans in the Major Leagues (published yesterday Thursday), Joey Meneses (Nationals), Isaac Paredes (Rays) were missing”… Very grateful , Mario… **Julio Pabón, author of the LatinoMVP awards for “Latino Sports”, announces a series of projects to be presented in Major League Baseball, in favor of Latin American baseball players. Already his annual award is a symbol of our team’s trajectory in the Major Leagues…

** Not even when that in 1919, with Babe Ruth from Fenway Park via Yankee Stadium, there was a stir for as long as now with Shohei Ohtani, Anaheim, who knows where? Even Las Vegas gamblers accept all kinds of bets. The Mets are favorites, followed by Dodgers and Yankees… Who knows!… What a disappointment for the many who gave the Dominican Republic as the favorite team of the so-called Classic! Now they are, in this order: Japan, the United States, Venezuela, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Italy… ** By the way, does anyone remember the winners of that, in previous editions? Another four have been played…** The good thing is that no matter how much they want, Rob (Plover Head) Manfred, ESPN and FOX, they have no way to end baseball…

-o-o-o-o-

“My girlfriend is so unlucky that her artificial flowers wither”… Yatuny Laguels.

Thanks to life that she has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————

Promociones del Hall de la Fama canadiense

“Dicen que un casquillo de esos que les ponen en las patas a los caballos, producen buena suerte. Pero cada caballo que pierde una carrera lleva cuatro puestos”… Pacomio.

-o-o-o-

** Uno de los ridiculísimos rubios falsos del equipo de Puerto Rico, Edwin Díaz, resultó lesionado celebrando, a lo infantil, el triunfo sobre dominicana. Díaz, relevista de los Mets, quien firmó en noviembre para cinco temporadas, por 102 millones, fue sacado del estadio en silla de ruedas, con la pierna derecha inutilizada… ** El Hall de la Fama del beisbol de Canadá, ofrece interesante membresía. Entregan un pin y un regalo el día de la elevación; fácil acceso para lograr autógrafos, asiento reservado para ver la ceremonia, cena de gala con los elevados del año presentes. La ceremonia final será el sábado 17 de junio y los homenajeados, Jesse Barfield, John Olerud, Rich Harden, Joe Winchar y Jacqes Doucet…

-o-o-o-o-

“Puedes confiar en que la pata de un conejo produce buena suerte, pero recuerda que eso no le funcionó al conejo muerto, del cual sacaron la pata”… Pacomio.

-o-o-o-o-

** El amigo lector de Culiacán, Mario A. Castillo, es muy amable al corregirme: “En el listado de mexicanos en Grandes Ligas (publicado ayer jueves), faltaron Joey Meneses (Nationals), Isaac Paredes (Rays)”… Muy agradecido, Mario… **Julio Pabón, autor y guía triunfador de “Latino Sports”, anuncia una serie de proyectos a presentarlos en Major League Baseball, en favor de los peloteros latinoamericanos. Ya su trofeo anual es símbolo de la trayectoria de los nuestros por las Grandes Ligas…

** Ni cuando aquello en 1919, con Babe Ruth desde Fenway Park vía Yankee Stadium, hubo revuelo por tanto tiempo como ahora con Shohei Ohtani, Anaheim ¿quién sabe a dónde?. Hasta los apostadores de Las Vegas aceptan todo tipo de jugadas. Los Mets son favoritos, seguidos por Dodgers y Yankees…¡Vaya Ud. a saber!… ¡Que chasco el de los muchos que dieron a Dominicana como equipo favorito del llamado Clásico! Ahora lo son, en este orden: Japón, Estados Unidos, Venezuela, México, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Italia… ** Por cierto, ¿alguien recuerda los ganadores de eso, en ediciones anteriores? Se han jugado otros cuatro…** Lo bueno es que por más que quieran, Rob (Cabeza de Chorlito) Manfred, ESPN y FOX, no tienen cómo acabar con el beisbol…

-o-o-o-o-

“Mi novia tiene tan mala suerte que las flores artificiales se le marchitan”… Yatuny Laguels.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

