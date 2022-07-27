Can’t Talk Enough About Juan Soto

Soto Mania/📸 Photo Credit: Bill Menzel/ Latino Sports

Los Angeles, California. The Dodgers hope to end their losing streak of 1 game tonight. They still own the best record for the month of July in the Major Leagues, 17-3 and have won 15 of their last 17 games. Mitch White gets the start for LA where it will be his first career appearance against the Nationals. He has limited left-handed hitters to a .202 average and has consistently given the Dodgers quality innings.

The Nats send out Josiah Gray, 7-6, 4.40 ERA, 106 strikeouts. Last night the Nationals ended an 8 game winning streak by the Dodgers as well as giving Tony Gonsolin his first loss after a perfect 11-0 start to the season. The Dodgers still have the best record in the NL.

It was no surprise that Dominican Juan Soto was the hitting star for Washington in that game. Going 2-4 with a triple and 2 RBIs. It is a showcase atmosphere here as he is being talked about as the # 1 player who could be on the trading block before the Aug. 2nd trade deadline.

Every team is always looking for an impact player like him. Look at what Freddie Freeman has done in LA since the Dodgers signed him this winter. He ranks among the league leaders in hits (120, 1st), average (.322, 2nd), doubles (32, 2nd), runs (65, 3rd), extra-base hits (49, 4th), RBI (62, T-7th), on-base percentage (.398, 3rd), slugging percentage (.539, 4th) and OPS (.937, 3rd). Freeman’s .379 (33-for-87) average with RISP ranks second in the Majors, trailing only Paul Goldschmidt (.403).

But there are some things that you can’t judge with numbers. It is something special that Soto brings to the game. He is colorful, animated, creative and he plays with the enthusiasm of kid on Christmas morning! Baseball needs that extra passion from someone. He has it.

The Nationals broke open the game in the 8th and 9th innings. Scoring 6 runs. Unfortunately when Gaven Lux committed a throwing error on a routine grounder to second base it opened up the flood gates and the Dodgers could not get anything going. Final score, 8-3 Washington.

