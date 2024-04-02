The St. Louis Cardinals are doing their part in honoring past Cardinal Latin legends - Image Credit: MLB

The following was announced by the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, April 2nd — Cardinals Museum to debut new featured exhibit celebrating history of club’s Hispanic and Latin players; Access to “¡Viva! Los Cardenales” Exhibit Included with Admission to Cardinals Museum

The St. Louis Cardinals announced that the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum, located on the second floor of Cardinals Nation at Ballpark Village, will unveil its new featured exhibit entitled “¡Viva! Los Cardenales” on Thursday, April 4, before the team’s home opener. The exhibit celebrates the Cardinals’ Hispanic and Latin players through the history of the organization, telling both the stories of those who had longevity with the team and others where St. Louis was just a short moment in their baseball journey.

In addition to featuring artifacts such as jerseys, gloves, bats, and caps, the exhibit highlights all 176 Hispanic and/or Latin Cardinals players from 10 different countries/territories, discussing the origins of baseball in that particular country and how it is played today. Other featured topics include momentous “firsts”, awards won, the story of El Birdos, the first Hispanic coach and manager in MLB, the beginnings of the Cardinals Spanish broadcasts, and “Polo-isms” by Cardenales Spanish broadcaster Polo Ascencio.

For the first time, the museum’s exhibits will have printed bilingual labels—in both English and Spanish. The Cardinals Museum staff worked with the Hispanic Festival, Inc. for translations to ensure each country’s label was in their appropriate Spanish dialect.

“We are proud to share the stories of our Hispanic and Latin players and their many contributions that are such an important part of our club’s history.” said Amy Berra, Manager & Curator of the Cardinals Hall of Fame & Museum. “Beyond showcasing the many Hispanic and Latin players that have worn the ‘Birds on the Bat’, our new featured exhibit explores the history of Hispanic/Latin player participation in Major League Baseball and how they were able to increase their representation over the decades.”

This exhibit will be open through February 2025 and is included with admission to the Cardinals Museum. The Museum is open daily from 10 AM-6 PM and remains open through the seventh inning during home night games.

Fans can purchase Cardinals Museum tickets online at cardinals.com/museum.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports