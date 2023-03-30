Cardinals pitcher with 105 MPH fastball – Pitcher de Cardenales con recta a 105 MPH 

“Time on television flies by, on the wings of commercials”… Dick Secades.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). The question of the week…: Justin Verlánder receives from the Mets, 43 million 333 thousand 333 dollars per season. 57 years ago today Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale ended a 32-day strike demanding better wages. How much did the Dodgers sign them for the 1966 campaign in order to end the conflict?

The answer…: To Koufax for $120,000, to Drysdale for $105,000. And they were the best openers of the moment.

Terrible decision. In addition to the Cuban Ángel Hernández, now there are other umpires who should not be in such functions. I have already cited other cases of horrible decisions and this one today refers to how Randy Rosenberg, plate umpire, ejected the Phillies catcher, JT Realmuto, from the game in a game against the Blue Jays, for which they had never ejected no one and they will never expel anyone else.

They hit a foul, Realmuto, looking straight ahead, flipped the mascot back, waiting for Rosenberg to put the new ball there. As the umpire delayed, the catcher thought he was going to throw the ball to the pitcher and removed the mascot, just as the man passed the ball to him, which fell to the ground.

Rosenberg, who should have been mad at himself for being an idiot, got mad at Realmuto and took him out of the game.

With umpires like this, plus Rob Manfred, ESPN and FOX, baseball doesn’t need any more enemies.

Selig fulfills them. Tomorrow will be 53 years since Bud Selig stopped selling cars and entered baseball as the owner of the Seattle Pilots.

More than 300 million. Rafael Devers, a native of Samaná, known as “Cara de Niño”, is one of the most beloved characters in Boston. Efficient third baseman and remarkable hitter. In his six seasons to that point he has a 283 batting average, 139 home runs and 155 RBIs.

He was just signed for $313.5 million, through 2033.

—————Español—————

Pitcher de Cardenales con recta a 105 MPH

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). La pregunta de la semana…: Justin Verlánder cobra de los Mets, 43 millones 333 mil 333 dólares por temporada. Hoy hace 57 años que Sandy Koufax y Don Drysdale terminaron un paro de 32 días por exigencia de mejores salarios. ¿Por cuánto los firmaron los Dodgers para la campaña de 1966 con el fin de acabar con el conflicto?.

La respuesta…: A Koufax por 120 mil dólares, a Drysdale por 105 mil. Y eran los mejores abridores del momento.

Terrible decisión. Además del cubano Ángel Hernández, ahora hay otros umpires que no deberían estar en tales funciones. Ya he citado otros casos de decisiones horribles y éste de hoy se refiere a cómo Randy Rósenberg, umpire de home, expulsó del juego al receptor de los Phillies, JT Realmuto, en juego frente a los Blue Jays, por lo que nunca habían expulsado a nadie y nunca expulsarán a nadie más.

Batearon un foul, Realmuto, viendo al frente, volteó la mascota hacia atrás, esperando que Rósenberg, le pusiera la nueva pelota allí. Como el umpire se demoró, el cátcher pensó que iba a tirarle la pelota al pitcher y quitó la mascota, justo en el momento en que el hombre le pasaba la bola, la cual cayó al suelo.

Rósenberg, quien debió enojarse con él mismo por idiota, se enojó con Realmuto y lo sacó del juego.

Con umpires así, más Rob Manfred, ESPN y FOX, el beisbol no necesita más enemigos.

Los cumple Selig. Mañana hará 53 años de cuando Bud Selig dejó de vender automóviles y entró en el beisbol como propietario de los Pilotos de Seattle.

Más de 300 millones. El quisqueyano de Samaná, Rafael Devers, conocido como “Cara de Niño”, es uno de los personajes más queridos en Boston. Eficiente tercera base y notable bateador. En sus seis temporadas por esas alturas tiene promedio de 283, 139 jonrones y 155 carreras impulsadas.

Lo acaban de firmar por 313 millones 500 mil dólares, hasta 2033.

