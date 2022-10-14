Carlos Beltrán played with seven teams – Con siete equipos jugó Carlos Beltrán

“A good joke is always a very serious message”… Winston Churchill.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) ** Dodgers pitchers left on the season, 2.80 ERA, Padres 3.81. The Yankees, 2.92, the Indians, 3.80… ** Most Yankees players say they are happy that Aroldis Chapman left the team. He was the only loser in that clubhouse… ** Ever since Manny Machado stopped making Maria’s bows, he’s become a hit man… ** In the long run, he and Juan Soto can hurt the Dodgers. It will dawn and we will see!…

** The Puerto Rican, Carlos Beltrán, with the five skills of baseball and in his 20 years as a big leaguer, wore the uniforms of the Royals, Astros, Mets, Cardinals, Rangers, Yankees and Giants. He is the most notable of the possible 2023 candidates for the Hall of Fame, with a 279 batting average, 435 home runs, 1,587 RBIs and 312 stolen bases in 361 attempts… ** Candidates who come from previous years, with more votes in 2022 : Scott Rolen, sixth year, 63.2% of the vote; Todd Helton, fifth year, 52.0%; Billy Wagner, eighth year, 51.0%; Andruw Jones, sixth year, 41.4%; Alex Rodriguez, second year, 34.3%…

-o-o-o-

“If someone spanks a dog, he goes to jail for abusing an innocent person. But in horse races, broadcast to the whole world on television, the jockeys attack the poor little horses with hundreds of blows”… J.V.

-o-o-o-

** The Cuban from Las Tunas, Yordán Álvarez, 25, is the new hero of Houston, after his huge home run that left the Mariners on the field, 8-7. He has been a consistent power hitter in the four years he has played for the Astros, totaling 98 home runs. And on the heroic date, 5-3, with two runs scored and five RBIs… ** As expected, manager Dave Roberts left out of the postseason roster who was his closer until just three weeks ago. They were inside, Blake Treinen, Dustin May and Miguel Vargas. Outside, Craig Kimbrel and Hanser Alberto… ** With all the elegance of a winning home run, Josh Dónalson (Yankees), started jogging from home plate to first, because he thought he had hit the ball. But no, he hit the fence and went back into the field, so he was out 9-4-3. “In baseball you only have to believe in what has already happened,” Cananea Reyes used to say…

-o-o-o-

“The one who is born to be paunchy, or be cut small”…

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- The archive of these columns in google if you enter for “sport unites us again”.

@juanvene5

jbaseball5@aol.com

Mr. Juan Vene is like a walking encyclopedia of baseball. His experience dates of back to six decades of writing a daily baseball sports column. Latino Sports is honored to publish his articles that share light, knowledge and curiosity to all our readers.

———————Español————————–

Con siete equipos jugó Carlos Beltrán

“Un buen chiste es siempre un mensaje muy serio”… Winston Churchill.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Los lanzadores de los Dodgers dejaron en la temporada, efectividad de 2.80, los de Padres, 3,81. Los de Yankees, 2.92, los de los Indios, 3.80… ** La mayoría de los jugadores de los Yankees, se dicen felices de que Aroldis Chapman abandonara el equipo. Era el único perreroso en ese clubhouse… ** Desde que Manny Machado dejo de hacerse los moñitos de María, está convertido en un peloterazo… ** A la larga, Juan Soto y él pueden hacerle daño a los Dodgers. ¡Amanecerá y veremos!…

** El puertorriqueño, Carlos Beltrán, con las cinco habilidades del beisbol y en sus 20 años de big leaguer, vistió los uniformes de Royals, Astros, Mets, Cardenales, Rangers, Yankees y Gigantes. Es el más notable de los posibles candidatos 2023 al Hall de la Fama, con 279 de promedio al bate, 435 jonrones, mil 587 impulsadas y 312 bases robas en 361 intentos… ** Candidatos que vienen de años anteriores, con mayores votos en 2022: Scott Rolen, sexto año, 63.2% de los votos; Todd Helton, quinto año, 52.0%; Billy Wagner, octavo año, 51.0%; Andruw Jones, sexto año, 41.4%; Alex Rodríguez, segundo año, 34.3%…

-o-o-o-

“Si alguien le da una nalgada a un perro va preso por abusar contra un inocente. Pero en las carreras de caballos, transmitidas al mundo entero por televisión, los jinetes atacan con centenares de fuetazos a los pobres caballitos”… J.V.

-o-o-o-

** El Cubano de Las Tunas, Yordán Álvarez, de 25 años, es el nuevo héroe de Houston, tras su enorme jonrón que dejó en el terreno a los Marineros, 8-7. Él ha sido consistente bateador de poder en los cuatro años que ha jugado para los Astros, con total de 98 cuadrangulares. Y en la fecha heroica, de 5-3, con dos anotadas y cinco remolcadas… ** Como se esperaba, el mánager, Dave Roberts, dejó fuera del róster de postemporada a quien fue su cerrador hasta hace solo tres semanas. Quedaron dentro, Blake Treinen, Dustin May y Miguel Vargas. Fuera, Craig Kimbrel y Hanser Alberto… ** Con toda la elegancia de un jonronero triunfal, Josh Dónalson (Yankees), arrancó de home a primera trotando, porque creía haber sacado la bola. Pero no, pegó en la cerca y volvió al terreno, por lo que fue out 9-4-3. “En beisbol sólo debes creer en lo que ya ocurrió”, solía decir Cananea Reyes…

-o-o-o-

“El que nace para barrigón, ni que lo fajen chiquito”…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- El archivo de estas columnas en google si entras por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

El Sr. Juan Vene es como una enciclopedia andante del béisbol. Su experiencia se remonta a seis décadas de escribir una columna diaria de deportes de béisbol. Latino Sports tiene el honor de publicar sus artículos que comparten luz, conocimiento y curiosidad a todos nuestros lectores.