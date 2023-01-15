Carlos Correa case passes one billion – Pasa de mil millones caso Carlos Correa

“Money is not life, it is just vanity”… Luis Alcaraz.

-o-o-o-o-o-

Dodgers vs. Bauer

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Los Angeles lawyers hired by Trevor Bauer, by the way, not his agents, reached a settlement with the Dodgers, for a million-dollar sum, which both parties asked not to publish. And the litigation is over.

So Bauer, now free, has been waiting for job offers. They said yesterday that the Giants are trying to sign him.

They wanted it, but not that much

The Mets’ farewell to Carlos Correa was a “thank-God-you-gone.” Just a pale phrase from the team: “We were unable to reach an agreement. We wish Carlos all the best.”

Ah!, the Puerto Rican shortstop sailed in recent days in a sea of 1.65 million dollars, if you add the 865 that did not work in San Francisco or Flushing, plus the 200 million that he will earn in Minnesota, for six seasons .

That 200 million can become 245 million for incentives and for two seasons of option that the Twins have.

It seems that in Minnesota the ailments of Carlos’ right ankle do not matter, nor that he continues with the number of appearances of, 111, per season … I mean, right?

-o-o-o-

“When your wife tells you that she is doing ‘woman things’, be very careful! She must be crashing your car”… Dick Secades.

-O-O-O-

Question of more millions

National Major League Baseball broadcasts on television are blocked in certain areas. Therefore, if your favorite team is the Yankees, but you live in Chicago, you are forced to watch the White Sox and Cubs games instead of the New York team.

But in the offices of Commissioner Rob Manfred, they are now trying to set up a special service that will allow you to watch the Yankees in Chicago.

Of course, that luxury will cost you about a hundred dollars per game, according to the studies carried out so far, which indicates that the revenue from non-local TV, which was around three billion dollars a year, will rise to Major League Baseball…! It’s something!.

-O—O-

“The best thing about being a woman is not having to worry about our boyfriend getting pregnant”… La Pimpi.-

“I had such a decent boyfriend that before opening the fridge he knocked three times on the white door”… La Pimpi.-

—————Español—————

Pasa de mil millones caso Carlos Correa

-o-o-o-o-o-

Dodgers v/s Bauer

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Abogados de Los Ángeles contratados por Trevor Bauer, por cierto, no sus agentes, llegaron a un acuerdo con Los Dodgers, por una suma millonaria, que ambas partes pidieron no publicar. Y se terminó el litigio.

Por eso Bauer, ahora libre, ha estado en espera de las ofertas de trabajo. Ayer dijeron que los Gigantes intentan firmarlo.

Lo querían, pero no tanto

La despedida que dieron los Mets a Carlos Correa fue un “gracias-a-Dios-que-te-fuiste. Sólo una pálida frase del equipo: “We were unable to reach an agreement. We wish Carlos all the best (No pudimos llegar a un acuerdo. Le deseamos lo mejor a Carlos”.

¡Ah!, el shortstop boricua navegó en los últimos días en un mar de mil 65 millones de dólares, si su suman los 865 que no funcionaron en San Francisco ni en Flushing, más los 200 millones que sí cobrará en Minnesota, por seis temporadas.

Esos 200 millones pueden convertirse en 245 millones por incentivos y por dos temporadas de opción que tienen los Twins.

Tal parece que en Minnesota no importan las dolencias del tobillo derecho de Carlos, ni que siga con su número de apariciones, 111, por temporada… Digo yo, ¿no?

-o-o-o-

“Cuando tu esposa te diga que está haciendo ‘cosas de mujeres’, ¡mucho cuidado!, debe estar chocándote el carro”… Dick Secades.

-O-O-O-

Cuestión de más millones

Las transmisiones nacionales de Grandes Ligas por televisión, son bloqueadas en ciertas áreas. Por eso, si tú equipo favorito son los Yankees, pero vives en Chicago, estás obligado a ver los juegos de Medias Blancas y Cachorros en vez del equipo e Nueva York.

Pero en la oficinas del comisionado Rob Manfred, tratan ahora de establecer un servicio especial que te permita ver a los Yankees en Chicago.

Desde luego, ese lujo te costara unos cien dólares por juego, de acuerdo con los estudios realizados hasta ahora, lo que indica que ascenderán a Major League Baseball los ingresos por TV no local, que estaban por los tres mil millones de dólares anuales… ¡Algo es algo!.

-O—O-

“Lo mejor de ser mujer es no tener que preocuparnos porque nuestro novio quede en estado”… La Pimpi.-

“Tuve un novio tan decente, que antes de abrir la nevera tocaba tres veces en la blanca puerta”… La Pimpi.-

