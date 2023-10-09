Carlos Correa is “unstoppable” and now surpasses Jeter and David Ortiz

Carlos Correa (4), in the final greeting after Sunday's game, shaking the hand of his manager Rocco Baldelli (Supplied Minnesota Twins)

This article first appeared in Primerahora.com, one of Puerto Rico’s daily newspapers. We edited and translated for our readers.

The Puerto Rican shortstop had a spectacular offensive and defensive game on Sunday to help the Twins tie their division series against Houston.

In one of the best displays of the current postseason, Carlos Correa hit 3-for-4 yesterday and drove in three of the Minnesota Twins’ six runs in a 6-3 victory over the Houston Astros, which ended with a spectacular out. via route 6-3.

Correa, as they say, was everywhere in a game in which he also surpassed two Hall of Famers, Derek Jeter and David Ortiz, on the list of most runs batted in in the postseason.

At the end of the game that tied the series at 1-1, Correa received multiple praise from his teammates.

“I’ve said it before: Correa is like Iron Man, who puts on the mask and becomes unstoppable,” said his teammate Kyle Farmer.

Correa drove in the first run of the game in the first inning and with two outs with a double against the fence in left at the Astros’ Minute Maid Park stadium against the left-handed starter, Framber Valdez. It was Minnesota’s first lead in the series.

He added two more runs against Valdez himself, this time in the fifth inning and after one out. He hit a liner to center that brought in the two runs that extended the Twins’ lead to 5-0.

The Twins also had a masterful work from Venezuelan starter Pablo López, who controlled the Astros for seven innings. López did not allow any runs in that space and struck out seven to earn the victory and hand the game to the bullpen, which allowed two runs in the eighth inning on a two-run homer by Yordan Álvarez.

.@TeamCJCorrea moves into a 3rd place tie for most RBI in #postseason history. pic.twitter.com/g5Mb96PWoQ — MLB (@MLB) October 9, 2023

The bullpen also benefited from Correa, who looked defensively, as he did in the wild card series in which the Twins swept the Toronto Blue Jays.

Correa finished the game with a spectacular 27th out, 6-3 on a hit by Jeremy Peña, the shortstop who, precisely, filled Correa’s loss in Houston in 2022, when the Puerto Rican and the Astros did not they reached an agreement and Correa then signed with the Twins. Peña was the MVP of the 2022 World Series won by the Astros.

On the play, Correa made a chest save at the edge of the grass between third and shortstop, which seemed unstoppable for Peña and a possible threat for the Astros. The Puerto Rican got up, made a strong throw to first base and gave the out that ended the game.

In the end, Correa and the Twins had not only tied the series at 1-1 going to Minnesota on Tuesday, but the Puerto Rican had placed third on the list of the most RBIs in the history of the Major League season in a tie with the retired David Justice.

He has 63 RBIs and is behind the second and first place occupied by the also retired Manny Ramírez and the Puerto Rican Bernie Williams with 78 and 80 RBIs, respectively.

“It’s impressive,” Correa said. “I grew up watching and idolizing those players. In Puerto Rico, he practiced Jeter’s jump shot from the hole. He was trying to hit home runs to end the game like Big Papi. For me, surpassing them in RBI is big.”

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli also had words of praise for Correa, who is seeking his fourth participation in a world series. He won the 2017 one with the Astros.

“You hear about how there are players who, when the miles count, become giants. Correa is one of them. A giant is what he is,” he said.

