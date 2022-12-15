But in the entirety of the contract he is the fourth most lucrative in Major League history at $350 million.
Carlos Correa’s new deal with the San Francisco Giants ranks fourth in total million at $350 and twenty-first in average annual salary at $26.92 million.
The shortstop from the small coastal town of Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico agreed to sign with the Giants in free agency for 13 seasons and $350 million.
The three most lucrative contracts in Major League history are Mike Trout’s with the Angels for $426.5 million; Mookie Betts’s with the Dodgers for $365 million; and Aaron Judge’s with the Yankees for $360 million. Then Correa’s.
In terms of average annual salary, Correa will earn $26.9 million, ranking 21st for next season.
Correa has the most lucrative deal for a shortstop at $350 million, but his compatriot Francisco Lindor of the Mets has the highest annual value at $34.1 million. Lindor occupies the ninth position for the next season.
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 4 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Baseball/ 4 hours ago
Carlos Correa’s $26.92 million per season contract with SF Giants ranks him 21st in top baseball dollars.
But in the entirety of the contract he is the fourth most lucrative in...
-
Basketball/ 4 hours ago
Young Latino Basketball Star José Alvarado Is Breaking Records and Making Headlines
Young budding star José Alvarado has stepped his game up onto another level, as...
-
Soccer/ 11 hours ago
Soccer World Cup Argentina Defeats Croatia Now Repping All Spanish Speaking Countries
South Bronx, NY: Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, and Uruguay were the six...
-
Sports/ 13 hours ago
Shortstop to earn more than anyone in history – Shortstop a cobrar más que nadie en la historia
“The advantages of nudism are obvious”… Woody Allen. -o-o-o- Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) –...