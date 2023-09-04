Carroll’s Column: 2023 US Open has arrived in Queens

Novak Djokovic - Image Credit: Getty Images

NEW YORK — Order on the Court! The 2023 US Open, the 143rd edition of tennis’ US Open, kicked-off last week at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center located in Flushing Meadows, Queens.

An Andy Warhol-inspired portrait of Billie Jean King is the official 2023 poster of the US Open. It commemorates the 50th anniversary of equal prize money for male and female players in the tournament.

It was an uphill battle for Billie Jean King, Rosie Casals, Margaret Court, Virginia Wade, and other female tennis stars back in 1973. One of the greatest tennis players of all time, Jack Kramer, was the sport’s major promoter. Kramer was a bit of a chauvinist, and he also wanted to save a buck, so he had little incentive to offer women equal prize money.

With the backing of Virginia Slims, which marketed their cigarettes to women, King was able to form a women’s tennis tour separate from those of the men in 1972. King and the other members of the Virginia Slims Tour threatened to boycott the 1973 US Open if they were not playing for the same prize money as the men. Kramer and the United States Tennis Association capitulated.

Billie Jean King did not win the 1973 US Open as she was bested by Margaret Court. She did, however, win a more important match a few weeks later when she defeated 55-year-old former tennis star, and one of life’s great hustlers, Bobby Riggs. “The Battle of the Sexes” was the first tennis match to air in primetime. ABC had their most famous personality, Howard Cosell, handle the play-by-play. King’s victory that night proved women’s tennis was a major audience draw.

2023 also represents the 20th anniversary of the last time an American male player won any of the four Grand Slam events. In 2003, Andy Roddick won the US Open. I asked current American star Taylor Fritz about the pressures of ending that dubious streak. I mentioned how retired English tennis star Tim Henman admitted hie hated playing at Wimbledon because he said he felt the hopes of a nation on his shoulders.

“There are other American players here, so I don’t feel the same burden Tim did, Of course we are all aware that it has been 20 years since Andy Roddick won here, and we all want to end that streak,” Fritz replied.

Fritz showed surprising candor in his press conference following his first-round win in the 2023 US Open. After defeating Rafael Nadal to win the 2022 Indian Wells Tournament, which is the most prestigious American tennis event outside of the US Open, Fritz became the great American hope going into the 2022 US Open. He lost in the first-round last year. “My nerves got the better of me,” he admitted.

John Isner has been one of the best American male players over the last fifteen years. He retired after losing his second-round match. Isner is sure to be inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, RI.

FREE Admission to US Open on Thursday, September 7th from 11AM-6PM

Admission to the grounds of the US Open will be free on Thursday, September 7th from 11AM to 6PM. You can catch the men’s doubles semi-finals and other matches that day. The price is certainly right!

Casper Ruud and his mindset on Social Media

Norway’s Casper Ruud was asked about his willingness to interact on Twitter. “It is amazing how people who have never played professional tennis like to give me advice,” he said with a sardonic chuckle. “It is not healthy to spend too much time on social media,” he added. I hope Ruud stayed away from Twitter after losing his second-round match last week. It was the first major upset of the 2023 US Open.

Citi Fields wins 2023 USA Today ‘10 Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best Stadium Food

The Mets are battling to stay out of last place in the National League East, but the organization can take pride Citi Field was named the winner of the 2023 USA Today “10 Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best Stadium Food” honors.

It is good to know Mets fans did not lose their appetites watching their heroes play this year.

Buy-One-Get-One Free Offer in Flushing for Mets and US Open?

To use TV Guide lingo, jeers to the Mets marketing department for a misleading advertising campaign. The Mets were playing at Citi Field during the first week of the US Open and were running ads urging sports fans to see the US Open during the day and then come see the Mets that evening with a “buy one, get one free” offer. The implication was that if you bought a US Open day ticket, you could attend the Mets game for free.

It turned out there was a BOGO offer but it had nothing to do with the US Open. It was simply if you bought a ticket for a Mets game in late August or early September, you would get a complimentary ticket for a second game.

Given the poor attendance for last week’s series with the Texas Rangers, perhaps the Mets should have let US Open spectators cross Roosevelt Avenue and come to Citi Field gratis.

Rangers skipper Bruce Bochy reminisces on 1964 World Fair

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told me before last Wednesday’s game with the Mets he wished he could have the time to catch some of the US Open. He then reminisced about his first time in Flushing Meadows Park.

“I was nine years old, and my parents took me to the 1964 World’s Fair. I loved it even though I chipped a tooth on one of the rides,” Bochy recalled with a smile.

CBS Sports holds annual NFL Media Day with CEO Sean McManus in attendance

CBS Sports held their annual NFL media day last Tuesday. CBS Sports CEO Sean McManus was excited about the high expectations surrounding the New York Jets. They have always been a ratings underperformer for CBS which holds the broadcast rights for most of their games. Having quarterback Aaron Rodgers to lead them is a literal game changer for both Gang Green and the Tiffany Network.

McManus also mentioned Greg Gumbel’s decision to step down calling NFL games, but emphasized he will have other broadcasting assignments. He also discussed the additions of former NFL linebacker JJ Watt and QB Matt Ryan to the CBS Sports family. Also coming on board as an in-game reporter for NFL games is Justin Walters who is also a morning sports anchor for WPIX-TV.

Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcast this February both on CBS and its sister Paramount Corporation network, Nickelodeon. The Nickelodeon broadcast is, of course, aimed at a younger audience. “There won’t be any beer or gambling ads,” CBS Sports executive vice president of sales John Bogusz confirmed with a smile.

CBS Sports has always been welcoming to other media, but it would be nice to have its annual NFL media day return to an in-person format instead of it being conducted on the far more impersonal Zoom.

JetBlue continues expansion into Europe

Queens’ hometown airline, JetBlue, is continuing its expansion into Europe. It has had service from JFK to London and Paris for a couple of years. It has just begun flying from JFK to Amsterdam.

Remembering and Paying Tributes to Jimmy Buffet and Ed Bradley

The passing of troubadour Jimmy Buffett understandably elicited an outpouring of tributes. Like the Grateful Dead, his concerts generated huge ticket sales without selling a ton of records. Just as the Beach Boys extolled the virtues of Southern California, Buffett created the same idyllic fantasy for Key West. He was an astute businessman as he turned his 1977 hit single, “Margaritaville,” into a billion-dollar lifestyle brand.

I reviewed a 1985 Jimmy Buffett concert at Jones Beach for Long Island’s Good Times Magazine which is still going strong in print. Buffett was friendly with the late “60 Minutes” correspondent Ed Bradley. Buffett invited Bradley on stage to sing Billy Ward & the Dominoes’ “Sixty-Minute Man,” naturally.

Bradley was so good that I wrote he could have a second career in entertainment if he chose. I mailed him my review. “You have a perspicacity most music critics seem to lack!” he wrote back in a humorous letter to me.

RIP, Jimmy, and Ed.

You can read more of Lloyd Carroll’s columns posted weekly on The Queens Chronicle.