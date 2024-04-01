Carroll’s Column: A Sports “Spring” Frenzy

The UFL Season is Underway! - Image Credit: Houston Roughnecks/United Football League

NEW YORK — Yes, Major League Baseball has returned, while Men’s and Women’s College Basketball remains on the sports forefront with their March Madness National Tournaments winding down. At the same time, football has arrived, with the United Football League starting up their inaugural season this past weekend — resulting in a complete sports “spring” frenzy for fans across the nation.

While baseball will always be our national pastime, professional football is our national obsession. The National Football League is the unquestioned behemoth in professional sports. Football is so popular that attempts have been made over the last forty years to create a viable spring professional football league. They have been met with failure, but mostly through bad luck and bad decisions, rather than from lack of fan interest, or quality players.

The first serious spring attempt was the United States Football League which lasted from 1983 through 1985. The USFL raided the NFL for some of its biggest names, and for top-tier college players. New Jersey Generals owner, and Jamaica Estates native, Donald Trump signed Cleveland Browns QB Brian Sipe, and heralded running back, and Heisman Trophy winner, Herschel Walker.

Things fell apart in 1986 when Trump insisted the USFL compete directly with the NFL by moving its schedule to the fall. It was a poorly thought-out decision as the USFL could no longer get access to venues such as Giants Stadium, and television networks refused to broadcast its games against the NFL.

The USFL sued the NFL on anti-trust grounds. The USFL won the case but was only awarded three dollars in damages by a jury.

World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Vince McMahon revived spring football in 2001 with the XFL. McMahon knew better than to go after NFL players, and figured he could create new stars. He also touted the XFL as a more macho league, as fair catches on punts were not allowed. The play, however, was poor, and the TV ratings were so anemic, When NBC Sports refused to air a second XFL season. McMahon quickly folded it.

The XFL was revived in 2020 by wrestling and film star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Although the players lacked the size of their NFL counterparts, they were quite good, and so was the crowd size. I remember watching the New Jersey Gladiators beat the Los Angeles Wildcats behind the fine QB play at MetLife Stadium. And then COVID-19 struck.

Last year, both the XFL and the USFL returned as spring pro leagues. Neither had a New York franchise. The USFL fielded a team called the New Jersey Generals, but they never played a game there. The two leagues merged after the 2023 season to form an eight-team conference called the United Football League which began play last weekend.

UFL games will be broadcast on both FOX and ESPN. Under Armour has signed a licensing deal to create player and fan apparel, while Legends will oversee concessions, the way they do at Yankee Stadium. All those things will generate the needed cash flow for the UFL, but you must wonder about the viability of a sports league which lacks teams in major cities such as New York.

Bring back the Gladiators!

Baseball is back in Queens

The Mets were one-hit by the Milwaukee Brewers, and lost 3-1, on Opening Day last Friday, but the big storyline was Brewers slugger Rhys Hoskins sliding hard into Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil to break up a double play in the eighth inning. McNeil was livid, and the benches of both teams cleared and came onto the field.

The benches clear between the Mets and Brewers after Jeff McNeil takes exception to a hard slide into second base from Rhys Hoskins pic.twitter.com/NN4ee8ea0Y — SNY (@SNYtv) March 29, 2024

Hoskins made a hard nosed play, but it was not a dirty one. This was not a replay of Chase Utley sliding into Ruben Tejada during a 2015 playoff series. Mets fans may be angry with Hoskins, but I guarantee he would be a folk hero if he had been wearing a Mets uniform. A few months ago, I expressed my surprise that Mets president of baseball operations, David Stearns, failed to even approach his agent.

Yanks acquire Jon Berti from Marlins

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has taken a lot of heat in recent years over questionable trades he has made. His low-stakes trade with the Miami Marlins just before the start of the season to obtain infielder/outfielder Jon Berti was a brilliant move, however.

Berti can play many positions, has a good batting eye, and possesses speed, something the Yankees have historically lacked. Mets fans should be tipping their hats to Cashman because Berti always played well against their team.

New York Baseball fans locked in on the 2024 season

If you listen to WFAN or watch SNY’s “Baseball Night in New York,” you are guaranteed to hear childish prattle from callers, and hosts, who are Mets or Yankees fans arguing such topics as “Who is the more feared hitter: Pete Alonso or Aaron Judge?” or “Which ace pitcher will return from the injured list first: “Kodai Senga or Gerrit Cole?”

The Better Meal? At Citi Field or Yankee Stadium?

I propose they debate a far more critical issue; namely, which team has the better concession cuisine for its fans. Let’s put Yankee Stadium’s Lobel’s filet mignon and tater tots up against Pat LaFrieda’s sliced steak and french fries at Citi Field. Hamburger fans can argue Citi Field’s Shake Shack hamburgers versus Yankee Stadium’s 99 Burger (named in Aaron Judge’s honor).

Both teams have worked hard at upgrading stadium dining fare from the old hot dog and Cracker Jack days. Incidentally, the Asian-inspired chicken restaurant group, Fuku, is avoiding alienating local baseball fans as they have outposts in both Citi Field and Yankee Stadium.

BMX circuit pro bike rider Nigel Sylvester dabs into Clothing Design, teams up with New Era

Well-known BMX circuit professional bike rider, Jamaica, Queens native Nigel Sylvester, who was one of the athletes selected to appear in ESPN Magazine’s “The Body Issue,” has dabbled in the world of clothing design. Sylvester and New Era have teamed up to create a Mets baseball cap.

ESPN Top Ten 2000: ESPN partners with Adidas for 45th anniversary

Speaking of sports and apparel, ESPN, in honor of its 45th anniversary, has partnered with Adidas to create an athletic shoe called the ESPN Top Ten 2000. I guess they did not want to sound old by using 1979, the year ESPN came on the air. Sneakerheads will rejoice.

Miller Beer teams up with recent sport retirees David Ortiz, Jorge Posada, JJ Watt, Reggie Miller and Mia Hamm

While we are on the topic of the good old days, one of the most successful TV beer ad campaigns were those fun 1980s Miller Lite “Tastes great vs. Less filling” commercials featuring retired athletes. Miller Beer is reviving the “Tastes great/Less filling debate with recent sports retirees as former All-Pro linebacker/current CBS Sports NFL analyst JJ Watt, David “Big Papi” Ortiz, former Yankees catcher Jorge Posada, NBA great and TNT broadcaster Reggie Miller, and its first female sports star, soccer legend Mia Hamm.

James Brown to be honored in May with Sports Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award

James Brown, the longtime host of CBS Sports’ “The NFL Today:” studio show, will be honored in May with the Sports Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award. He is not only a terrific sports anchor, but also one of the nicest people you will meet in a business filled with King Kong-sized egos.

2024 New York International Auto Show at Javits Center

The 2024 New York International Auto Show, taking place through Sunday at Javits Center, thankfully had more car manufacturers exhibiting this year, although Chrysler/Dodge /Jeep, and General Motors’ luxury brand, Cadillac, once again skipped it.

Auto companies are well-aware of the brand loyalty of sports team fans. Toyota displayed a blue and orange SUV with the Mets insignia on the hood, and Mr. Met’s likeness on the passenger doors. Toyota also had Yankees and New York Red Bulls-themed cars on display, while Honda had a Jets sports utility vehicle in their area.

Giants Hall of Fame linebacker, ABC “Good Morning America” co-host, and FOX NFL studio air personality, and noted automobile collector Michael Strahan, stopped by on press preview day, to take delivery of his new Tedson, a company which refurbishes high-end classic sports cars, as Porsche and Lamborghini, by hand in Croatia.

