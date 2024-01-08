Carroll’s Column: Aaron Rodgers Makes Headlines Off-The-Field Once Again

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

NEW YORK — There are athletes who understand their significance behind a microphone, and then there are others who don’t — making for unnecessary trending headlines in the sports and news industries. Example A: Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. ​​

Aaron Rodgers will undoubtedly get a bust one day in the Pro Football of Fame located in Canton, Ohio based on his career with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers is a bust, however, when he opines on subjects other than football.

Rodgers has long been a COVID-19 vaccines skeptic even though he does not have a science degree. In fairness, there are some in the medical community who share his beliefs. What angered everyone two years ago, however, was Rodgers claiming he was “immunized” against COVID-19, indicating he did get vaccinated. He would eventually concede he was misleading people.

He poked fun at Kansas City Chiefs tight end, and Taylor Swift boyfriend, Travis Kelce, by referring to him as “Mr. Pfizer” for his television commercials urging people to get vaccinated against both COVID-19 and influenza.

Fast forward to last Tuesday when Aaron Rodgers made his weekly appearance on Pat McAfee’s ESPN show. McAfee’s production company allegedly compensates Rodgers $1,000,000 for these appearances. McAfee is paid around $17 million annually by ESPN.

Having Rodgers had been a worthwhile investment because his remarks, which were mostly NFL-related, generated buzz, especially in New York since Rodgers is now a member of the Jets.

Things quickly went off the rails on Rodgers’ first McAfee appearance of 2024. Unexpectedly, Rodgers brought up how a court was going to finally release the infamous “Jeffrey Epstein list.” He then said ABC late night talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel, would not be happy. Rodgers was not pleased how Kimmel tore him apart in his monologue two years ago about his COVID-19 immunization claims.

Kimmel went on social media to threaten Rodgers with a lawsuit. My guess is that will never happen. Both Rodgers and Kimmel are public figures which raises the bar for winning any legal actions. Rodgers never explicitly said Kimmel’s name would be on the Epstein list; only that he would be unhappy. That could easily mean he would not like hearing the names of those who share his political leanings on it such as former president, Bill Clinton.

Pat McAfee quickly found himself in a difficult situation. He realized both he and Kimmel work for the Disney Corporation. He also knew both ESPN CEO James Pitaro and Disney chief Bob Iger would be livid, which they were. McAfee apologized to Jimmy Kimmel the next day. Rodgers’ status as a weekly guest was unclear.

Jets players voted Rodgers as their most inspirational player two days later even though missed practically all the 2023 season. Rodgers has been a good mentor. He properly called out the Jets equipment staff for not packing the right cleats for the players in their December 28th loss to the Browns in Cleveland.

Aaron Rodgers’ new year’s resolution should be to limit his public remarks to football.

Mets sign Harrison Bader to one-year deal

The Mets made a smart pickup last week when they signed free agent center fielder Harrison Bader to a one-year, $10.5 million contract. Bader is an excellent fielder, and he should take some pressure off corner outfielders Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte.

While he is best known for his glove, Bader is not an easy out. I remember him collecting many clutch hits with his former teams, the Cardinals, and the Yankees. He rarely swings at bad pitches.

The biggest concern regarding Harrison Bader is whether he can stay healthy, as he has spent too large a portion of the last two seasons on the injured list. Mets fans have reason to be wary of the Bader signing simply because of the inordinate number of injuries to key personnel the Mets sustain every year.

In a move which will not get them any closer to overtaking either the Phillies or the Braves, the Mets have signed veteran starting pitcher Sean Manaea who played for the Giants last year. The Mets starting rotation was quite thin, and Manaea is an upgrade over Carlos Carrasco, so I understand the thinking of Mets baseball president of operations, David Stearns.

Former Met Luis Guillorme agrees to one-year contract with Braves

Former utility Mets infielder Luis Guillorme, who was cut by the team after the 2023 season, signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Braves.

Many Mets fans on social media immediately predicted he would become an All-Star the way former Mets catcher, and current Braves backstop, Travis d’Arnaud has.

