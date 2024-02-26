Carroll’s Column: Kodai Senga to miss start of Mets’ 2024 season

Kodai Senga to miss beginning of 2024 season due to shoulder injury - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

NEW YORK — Sudden injuries and flare ups are bound to occur to each and every Major League Baseball clubhouse throughout the course of a 162-game regular season, it’s a given. But with that being said, one’s that transpire in Spring Training, can be even more damaging and detrimental, to the player as well as their respective team’s outlook on their starting lineup, pitching rotation, bullpen and much more…

Mets fans had a right to feel deflated before the first spring training game was played, when they learned last Wednesday the team’s ace pitcher, Kodai Senga, was suffering from what was described as “arm fatigue.” The following day, Mets baseball operations president, David Stearns, announced Senga would be on the injured list at the start of the season. No estimated return date was given.

The Mets have done little to bridge the gap in terms of talent between themselves and the Braves and the Phillies this off-season. The starting pitching is especially precarious as they are depending on two reclamation free agent signings, Luis Severino and Sean Manaea, to anchor their staff. Adding to the starting pitching woes is lefty David Peterson, who while not great, is at least a serviceable option, will probably miss the first half of the season recovering from the hip surgery he had in November. The pressure will be on Tylor Megill to consistently deliver on the brief flashes of brilliance he has shown.

To his credit, Stearns said he would not rush any of the Mets’ top minor league pitching prospects such as Mike Vasil, Christian Scott Dominic Hamel, Blade Tidwell, or Tyler Stuart, to the majors despite the dearth of reliable starting pitching. Mets owner Steve Cohen has rightfully stated sustained success comes from a strong farm system. He has learned the hard way there are no shortcuts to being a consistent contender.

New Mets Podcast Available Now: Meet at the Apple

The Mets have launched a house organ twice-a-week podcast called ‘Meet at the Apple.” The plan is for Mets players, broadcasters, and management, including CEO Steve Cohen who was a guest on the first episode, to talk about life both inside and outside of baseball. In addition, Mets officials will inform customers about new food offerings and promotions at Citi Field.

Brooklyn Nets dismiss Jacque Vaughn of head coaching duties over the NBA All-Star Break

After a season of too many blowouts and fourth quarter meltdowns, the Brooklyn Nets dismissed head coach Jacque Vaughn after the All-Star Game break. The final straw for owner Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks was a 50-point loss to the Boston Celtics in the Nets’ last game before the All-Star Game break. Vaughn’s successor, Kevin Ollie, promptly saw the Nets lose by 29 points in his first game to the Toronto Raptors. I call that marked progress.

The NBA is a superstar driven league. Nearly every team has at least one. The Nets have some skillful players, but no superstars. Their best player, guard Mikal Bridges, is at most a “B-plus” player. That is why the losses have been mounting this year.

The Nets historically have suffered from absentee ownership. Their current owner, Joe Tsai spends far more time in China. His primary American residence is in San Diego. Successful businesses have hands-on owners. That is especially true in professional sports.

Rick Pitino sounds off in postgame presser

St. John’s University Red Storm men’s basketball head coach Rick Pitino caused a stir when he criticized his players and coaching staff at the postgame press conference following a disappointing loss to the Seton Hall Pirates at the UBS Arena. While the SJU players took Pitino’s barbs in stride, Pitino expressed his regrets for his outburst a few days later. A little passion following a tough loss is understandable.

Jacque Vaughn was always upbeat after even the worst Nets losses. His Mister Rogers act did not inspire his players. In retrospect, he would have been better off channeling his inner Rick Pitino.

A Successful Weekend for NHL’s Stadium Series at MetLife

The National Hockey League’s Stadium Series at MetLife over Presidents Day weekend was a resounding success as over 70,000 fans watched the Saturday night game between the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils, while nearly 80,000 showed up the next afternoon to watch the Rangers score three goals in the final five minutes of the game to beat the Islanders, 6-5.

The NHL encouraged the teams to have a little fun representing their home areas. The Flyers entered MetLife Stadium wearing gray sweatsuits and knit caps throwing imaginary punches as a tribute to Sylvester Stallone’s iconic Rocky Balboa film character. The Devils matched them by wearing “Sopranos”-style track suits and sunglasses. The Rangers were more serious as they donned New York first responder apparel. The Islanders, under the aegis of humorless general manager Lou Lamoriello, dressed in stuffy business suits. It would have been nice if they had worn lifeguard slickers in honor of Long Island’s great beaches.

Hollywood Fight Nights at the Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, March 15

Ireland’s “King” Callum Walsh is an undefeated super welterweight boxer who has been quickly generating buzz in the world pugilism. He will be taking on Kazakh veteran boxer Dauren Yeleussinov at the Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, March 15.

A pair of well-respected boxers from our area, Bay Shore’s Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Selden, and Staten Island’s Reshat “The Albanian Bear” Mati, will take part in the preliminary bouts that night.

The fight card promoter is Tom Loeffler, who got his start being the manager of the best boxer to hail from Queens, Kevin “The Flushing Flash” Kelly, who is now residing in Las Vegas.

Rob Parker partners with former Chicago Bulls star guard BJ Armstrong to purchase Detroit radio station WXYT

Jamaica High School alum, and former Newsday sportswriter, Rob Parker is hoping to be a media mogul. Parker, along with three partners, one of whom is former Chicago Bulls star guard BJ Armstrong, has purchased Detroit radio station WXYT, with the plan of converting it into a sports radio station with all Black hosts starting in mid-May.

Improving The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame should follow the lead of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and create a veterans committee to induct artists who fell short during the initial balloting. The only artist on the 2024 ballot whose career started in the 1960s was the ageless Cher. It is criminal artists such as Johnny Rivers, Paul Revere & the Raiders, Tommy James & the Shondells, Chubby Checker, Paul Anka, Neil Sedaka, Connie Francis, Lesley Gore, and Petula Clark have never even been on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ballot. Frankly, all of them should have been inducted many years ago. Jay & the Americans, Jan & Dean, the Monkees, Freddy “Boom Boom” Cannon, Three Dog Night, and the Grass Roots all deserve consideration as well.

