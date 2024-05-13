Carroll’s Column: Mets’ J.D. Martinez breaks up Braves no-hit bid on Saturday

J.D. Martinez (2018 AL LatinoMVP) hit a ninth inning home run on Saturday against the Braves to break up their no-hit bid - Image Credit: SNY/MLB

NEW YORK — You never know what you’ll see at a baseball game, as this past Saturday at Citi Field in Queens was a prime example, with a Braves no-hit bid up against the Mets, which also included defensive web gems and much more.

Normally, a player hitting a home run with two out in the ninth inning as his team losing by a score of 4-0 would be considered the antithesis of the word “clutch.” On Saturday, J.D. Martinez did just that, and you can make an argument it was the biggest home run hit under pressure this season for the Mets.

J.D. Martinez homers to break up the Braves combined no-hit bid with 2 outs in the 9th! pic.twitter.com/nZmXXLDwvh — MLB (@MLB) May 11, 2024

The Mets had been no-hit that afternoon for seven innings by Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried for seven innings, and then by reliever Joe Jimenez in the eighth inning. Braves closer Rafael Iglesias got the first two Mets out in the ninth inning before Martinez blasted his first home run as a Met over the right field fence to break up the no-hitter. There was some justice delivered by the baseball gods because JD had been robbed of a double in the seventh inning by Braves’ Gold Glove center fielder Michael Harris II who made a spectacular catch of his hard-hit drive.

An incredible catch from Michael Harris II to preserve the @Braves no-hit bid! pic.twitter.com/FSLeT4j712 — MLB (@MLB) May 11, 2024

Mets SNY play-by-play voice, Flushing native Gary Cohen, pointed out in the eighth inning the Braves had beaten the Mets 18 of their last 24 matchups, which would soon become 19 of 25.

The Braves have been figuratively kicking dirt in the faces of the Mets. like the bully in those old Charles Atlas cartoon ads, for most of the past thirty years.

Getting no-hit by them at Citi Field is the kind of humiliation which could have prematurely derailed the season just as getting swept by the lowly Tigers in Detroit a year ago did.

First two outings for Mets rookie Christian Scott

It is early, but it appears highly touted Mets pitching prospect Christian Scott will live up to billing. He looked impressive in his first two starts against formidable opponents, the Tampa Bay Rays, and the Atlanta Braves. Scott may be wondering if he inherited the Jacob deGrom curse as the Mets offense has not generated any run support for him.

I spoke with Scott the day before his start against the Braves. I asked him if he had any butterflies in his stomach before his Queens debut. “No, I trust my stuff, and I know I have the world’s greatest defenders behind me,” he said confidently.

Scott told me he is from Coconut Creek, Florida which is a place many New Yorkers are familiar with because it is in the heart of Broward County. I told him many of his teammates will ask him real estate questions because Florida does not have a state income tax. “We do get to keep more of what we earn there,” he said matter-of-factly. He laughed when I told him he should find a good CPA now that he is a Met. “I wish someone had told me that when I got to the big leagues!” said former Met Rajai Davis who overheard our conversation. Rajai is currently an executive with Major League Baseball.

Tough weather conditions at Citi Field on Friday

The dreary conditions this past Friday prevented outdoor batting practice, but some pitchers did engage in some outdoor pregame exercises. Just as Luis Severino was about to go on the field, the public address system started playing the New York Philharmonic’s recording of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony,” which features some of the most famous chords in music history.

I asked Severino, who played for many years with the Yankees before crossing the RFK Bridge over the winter when he signed with the Mets as a free agent, if he enjoyed classical music. He shook his head no, but he admitted it was a change of pace to hear it at a ballpark. He would consider visiting Lincoln Center soon.

Now Boarding: Mets’ flight from St. Louis to LaGuardia

“Flew in from Miami Beach, BOAC. All the way the paper bag was on my knee. Man, I had a dreadful flight!” were fun lyrics from the catchy 1968 Beatles classic, “Back in the USSR.” I was thinking of that song when the Mets had to fly back to LaGuardia from St. Louis last Wednesday. The entire Midwest was a tornado alley.

I asked Mets bench coach John Gibbons if there was much turbulence on the team’s charter flight. “I expected a bad ride. We were lucky. The pilot was able to find smooth airspace the whole way.”

Looking ahead to Memorial Day weekend

Speaking of travel, one of the nicest places to watch a baseball game is San Diego’s Petco Park. The Yankees will be spending most of Memorial Day weekend playing the Padres there. Three months later, the Mets will be playing the Padres there the weekend of August 23-25. JetBlue, whose corporate headquarters are in Long Island City, has daily service between JFK and San Diego’s Lindbergh Airport.

There is no shortage of places to stay in San Diego, but my favorite hotel is the La Jolla Hyatt Regency located in the University Town Center neighborhood because of its reasonable rates, Olympic-sized pool, and other amenities. University Town Center reminds me of Queens in many ways because you can walk to restaurants and shopping, and it is more residential than touristy. It also has great mass transit. You can take the San Diego Trolley from UTC right to Petco Park, so you do not need a car.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle fined $15,000 for criticizing NBA referees

Conspiracy theorists have long held the belief NBA referees favor big market teams over smaller ones during the playoffs because of the obvious “follow the money” thinking. It is rare however for NBA players or coaches to broach that topic for understandable reasons.

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle was not afraid to say the unspeakable after his team lost their first two playoff games to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are a better team than the Pacers, and they were the beneficiaries of some favorable referee calls. Carlisle uttered his frustration about the smaller market team not getting the breaks. He received a $15,000 fine from the NBA for speaking his mind.

In fairness to Carlisle, one of the big sports business stories of 2024 has been the NBA’s negotiations with various broadcast and cable networks, along with streaming services, for a rights package which will net the league billions of dollars. The better the Knicks do this year, the more lucrative those rights become.

Queens Taste set to take place May 21st at the Hall of Science in Flushing Meadows Park

Kudos to the Queens Economic Development Corporation for restoring Queens Taste which will take place this Tuesday, May 21 at the Hall of Science in Flushing Meadows Park. Queens Taste is a fun sampling of dishes from the World’s Borough’s best restaurants which until the pandemic had been held annually. For more information, log onto queensny.org.

Coming soon to Paramount Plus

The streaming service Paramount Plus will debut a documentary titled “Let the Canary Sing,” detailing the life of entertainer, and Ozone Park native, Cyndi Lauper. It will start airing on June 4.

Two days later, on June 6, Paramount Plus will unveil the second season of “Criminal Minds: Evolution.” The well-acted, albeit grisly. series stars Joe Mantegna.

50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live set to be honored NBC on February 16th, 2025

NBC will honor the 50th anniversary of “Saturday Night Live,” with a live three-hour special on the evening of February 16, 2025. Ironically, that is a Sunday night. Viewership is far higher on Sunday than on Saturday.

Unfrosted starring Jerry Seinfeld out on Netflix

“Unfrosted,” the just released Netflix mockumentary about the competition between Kellogg’s and Post Cereals to develop a breakfast pastry, directed and starring Queens College alum Jerry Seinfeld, is a fun spoof of 1960s pop culture. Seinfeld, and his writing team led by Soike Feresten, also take devilish digs reminding us of the events of January 6, 2021, which many have unfortunately chosen to forget.

