Carroll’s Column: NY NATAS 1st Annual Sports Emmy Awards

Image Credit: Emmy Awards/NATAS

NEW YORK — It is officially awards season within the television and entertainment industry, as the Emmy Award presentation ran its annual course through the Big Apple last week. And the Emmy goes to…

For the past 66 years, the best in local sports television was honored as a small part of the New York Emmy Award presentation for news and documentaries. This year, local channels finally had their own standalone Emmy Awards ceremony.

WABC-TV news correspondent N.J. Burkett, who doubles as the current head of the New York chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), admitted to the audience at the Paley Center last Monday afternoon, that attendees were not happy to be leaving the news Emmy Awards the last few years around 1AM, and changes had to be made.

In a battle of Queens, Forest Hills native son, Ian Eagle, the television voice of the Brooklyn Nets, triumphed over Flushing denizen, and longtime Mets broadcaster, Gary Cohen, for the best play-by-play talent Emmy.

While Gary Cohen did not win an Emmy, it was a good day for SNY Mets talent. Gary Cohen’s booth mate, Ron Darling, won the Emmy for in-game sports analyst. Former Mets star Todd Zeile won the Emmy for best studio analyst for his work on the Mets pre and postgame shows.

One of the nominees in the category Zeile won is SNY’s Connor Rogers, who is part of SNY’s quartet of Jets pre and postgame personalities, along with Bart Scott, Willie Colon, and Steve Gelbs. Rogers never played football, but he is extremely knowledgeable, and reports on what the Jets did right and wrong in a way which appeals to thinking sports fans. Unlike too many others in the electronic sports media, he is not seeking clicks on social media by saying outrageous things.

Bruce Beck’s understudy at Channel 4, John Chandler, won the Emmy for best sports anchor within a traditional newscast. I have always liked his easygoing delivery. He subtly lets viewers know not to get too euphoric if their favorite team wins, or despondent if they lose. Chandler, like Channel 2’s Steve Overmyer, also goes out in the field on general news stories. Both do fine work reporting on more serious things than the games people play.

I was honored to be a presenter at today’s New York Sports Emmy Awards & catch up with two NY Sports Broadcasting legends. That’s @LenBermanSports – one of the best ever at @nbcnewyork & the one and only Warner Wolf, who received the Governors Award. “Let’s go to the video tape.” pic.twitter.com/W0EHuXv8Vf — Bruce Beck (@BruceBeck4NY) October 30, 2023

Warner Wolf is the most entertaining sports anchor to ever deliver scores and news at the end of every newscast. He is famous for his catchphrase, “Let’s go to the videotape!” as well as having fun with a team which got demolished that night. “If you had the Jets and 50 points, you lost!” he would state with a hearty chuckle.

Wolf was honored with the Governor’s Award for lifetime achievement. At age 86, Wolf has not lost any of his wit, as he regaled the audience with anecdotes from his career, including his first job in Pikeville, KY. He admitted sports anchors had it easier in the era before the Internet and ESPN, because most viewers did not know how their favorite teams did until he gave his sports report.

Warner admitted he would always watch the sports report of his 11PM rival, Long Island City High School alum Len Berman on Channel 4 before going on the air on Channel 2. “Len would always go on the air a few minutes before me. I always watched him because I wanted to make sure he did not report news which I did not have.”

Although they worked for competing stations, Warner Wolf and Len Berman have been friends for ages. Warner Wolf now comments on sports on Mondays on Len Berman’s morning radio show on WOR.

Titanes del Caribe at Citi Field this weekend (Nov 10-12)

Baseball games will be played this weekend at Citi Field as the two biggest rivals in the Dominican Winter League, Los Tigres de Licey will be taking on Las Aguilas Cibaenas for a Friday night game, and 1PM matinees on Saturday and Sunday. The weekend series is being touted as “Titanes del Caribe.”

Remembering and Paying Tribute to Frank “Hondo” Howard

I was saddened to learn of the passing of Frank “Hondo” Howard, who was the Pete Alonso of his time, although he was far bigger and more imposing. Frank was both a coach and an interim manager for the Mets in the early 1980s, when I first started writing a sports column.

The Hall of Fame remembers former Dodgers, Senators, Rangers & Tigers slugger and Padres & Mets manager Frank Howard, who has passed away. pic.twitter.com/Fb2ZTtmWAc — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) October 30, 2023

Frank Howard was an affable, gregarious big man who loved shooting the breeze with sportswriters. I remember one time we were discussing nutrition, and how hard it is to eat healthy food at a baseball game. “I want to be the Ted Williams of cholesterol. My number better be 400 or more!” he laughed. I have a feeling Frank was more careful than he let on about what he consumed since he lived to be 87 years old.

Mets Ties To Rangers World Series Title

I remember the snickering for Jacob deGrom when the reason he gave for signing with the Texas Rangers was because he was impressed with their bright future. I thought that was a euphemism for just signing a five-year, $185 million contract in a state with no income tax.

Although he did not contribute to the Rangers’ 2023 success because he missed the season recovering from yet another arm surgery, it turns out deGrom was right.

I was happy to see one baseball’s good guys, outfielder Travis Jankowski, who played for the SUNY Stony Brook Seawolves, as well as for the Mets in 2023, win a World Series ring. He signed with the Rangers last winter after the Mets did not offer him a contract for this past season.

The Mets replaced Travis Jankowski with Tim Locastro, who also played briefly before with the Yankees. Like Jankowski. Locastro is a very affable person, and a college graduate (Ithaca College). Unfortunately, suffering injuries which forced him to miss a good chunk of his tenure with the Mets, is also something he shared with Jankowski.

Last week, the Mets released Tim Locastro. The move was expected, especially given his two biggest supporters in the organization, Buck Showalter, and Billy Eppler, are no longer there, Still, it is a shame because Locastro played great defense, displayed good speed, and some surprising power when he did play. The baseball gods are often not kind.

Yankees release right-hander Domingo German

The Yankees cut ties with pitcher Domingo German last week by giving him his release. Pitching talent was never German’s problem as evidenced by the perfect game he threw back in June. Sadly, alcohol and behavioral issues are the reasons the Yankees are exiling him from the Bronx.

Glitter causes Delay at MSG during Cavaliers-Knicks

Last Wednesday night there was a lengthy stoppage in play during the Cleveland Cavaliers games with the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The playing floor was slippery, but not from player sweat. Rather, the hazardous conditions were caused by glitter which fell off the outfits of the Knicks City Dancers during a routine.

Some Knicks players, and boldfaced names as comedian Chris Rock and actor David Harbour who were sitting in Celebrity Row, did their best to pick up the sparkles. MSG Network announcers Mike Breen and Walt Frazier were clearly having fun with this unexpected development. Given the way the Knicks were shooting bricks, you could not blame them for enjoying the respite.

Marathon Sunday in New York City

Last Sunday’s TCS New York City Marathon is one of the most important annual tourism events in our town as thousands of visitors fill up hotel rooms and restaurants in the days preceding their chance to run the 26.2 miles through the five boroughs.

WELCOME TO NEW YORK! 🗽 pic.twitter.com/VDnZubEF1w — TCS New York City Marathon (@nycmarathon) November 5, 2023

The NYC Marathon is also big business for athletic apparel companies, especially running shoe manufacturers. New Balance remains the official athletic apparel company for the New York Road Runners, the organization which oversees the Marathon.

New Balance introduced new running footwear for the most famous road race in the United States. Its FuelCell SuperComp Elite v3 and TCS Marathon Fresh Foam X 1080 v3 (talk about mouthfuls!) are lightweight shoes which reduce the force runners feel from constantly striking the pavement. They retail in the $180 to $250 range.

Altra Running and more from Marathon Expo at the Javits Center

Altra Running, a Denver-based company which started a decade ago, was at the Marathon Expo promoting its FWD Experience shoe, which also purports to reduce the stress which ankles, feet, tendons, and knees feel. The price for the FWD Experience at altrarunning.com is $140.

The Marathon Expo always runs for the three days leading up to the race at the Javits Center. While athletic clothing companies always take up most of the exhibition floor space, other businesses were present to promote their brands. Financial services behemoths, Mastercard and Citizens Bank, set up interactive booths. A pair of probiotic drinks, Yakult and Lifeway squared off trying to win the business of the health conscious. In my opinion, Lifeway Kefir is the superior fermented dairy drink.

The exhibitor at the Marathon Expo which had to give runners some pause was the Hospital for Special Surgery located in Manhattan’s Upper East Side. I always wonder how many runners seriously injure themselves on Marathon Sunday.

Annual New York Comedy Festival set for this upcoming weekend

We can all use a good laugh right now, and the annual New York Comedy Festival hits town this weekend. Among the headliners are Dave Attell, Bill Burr, Margaret Cho, Ilana Glazer, Conan O’Brien, and Michelle Wolf. This is the first time I can recall that Bill Maher is not performing a set at the Hulu Theater.

60th Anniversary of JFK assassination on November 22, 2023

The 60th anniversary of the assassination of John F. Kennedy will occur in two weeks. As expected, various television networks and streaming services will mark the occasion. The History Channel will have a documentary series titled simply “Kennedy.” Its premiere episode will debut this Monday, November 13 at the Paley Center. Paramount Plus will look at what the afternoon of November 22, 1963. was like in Dallas’s Parkland Hospital with “JFK: What the Doctors Saw” It launches on Tuesday, November 14.

You can read more of Lloyd Carroll’s columns posted weekly on The Queens Chronicle.