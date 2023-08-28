Carroll’s Column: Pete Alonso Trade Rumors

Pete Alonso - Image Credit: Simon Lindenblatt/Latino Sports

NEW YORK — The Pete Alonso trade rumors are lingering throughout the sports world as several in the baseball industry wonder what could be next for the right-handed slugger, deemed the Polar Bear.

Veteran baseball journalist Ken Rosenthal caused a stir when he wrote in “The Athletic” the Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers were “within field goal distance” of completing a trade which would have sent Alonso to America’s beer capital. Of course, these days, NFL kickers can make field goals from more than 60 yards out, so the deal may not have been as close to consumption as Rosenthal’s analogy would indicate.

Mets general manager Billy Eppler did not deny Alonso was the source of trade talk before the August 1 deadline. He made it clear the return he expected had better be quite large. No team offered a tempting haul.

Pete Alonso has one more season left on his current contract before he becomes a free agent. My guess is the Mets will not seriously discuss moving him unless he were to tell team owner Steve Cohen he would prefer to play elsewhere. Alonso, however, has been vocal about how he loves both New York City and being a Met.

Steve Cohen, like all successful hedge fund entrepreneurs, made his fortune understanding markets. He knows the supply of power-hitting first basemen is far smaller than the demand for their services by other baseball teams. I doubt Pete Alonso is leaving Queens in the immediate future.

Alonso’s teammate, shortstop Francisco Lindor, is a huge tennis fan. Last Thursday, he was at the launch of tennis star Coco Gauff’s new line of athletic shoes, the CG1. New Balance officials believe Gauff is ready to be the face of women’s tennis now that Serena Williams has retired.

Francisco Lindor wore a 1-of-1 pair of New Balance cleats with a colorway from tennis player Coco Gauff 😤💯 pic.twitter.com/s3r8RpQRJ5 — MLB Life (@MLBLife) August 26, 2023

New Balance was touting how the CG1 sneakers have carbon fiber instead of foam in the soles and that reduces foot stress. Lindor, who also has an endorsement deal with New Balance, hopes to watch Gauff compete at the US Open if his Mets schedule permits.

US Open Fan Week at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

The US Open is not only a Grand Slam tennis event, but it has increasingly become an outstanding epicurean one as well. There were long lines at every food vendor at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during Fan Week. Among the popular choices were Crabby Shack’s lobster rolls, Melba’s catfish and sweet potato fries combo, Pat La Frieda’s Angus steak sandwich, and Hill Country’s chipped brisket and pulled pork sandwiches.

Just as the Mets have welcomed Queens food purveyors to Citi Field, so has the United States Tennis Association. US Open attendees can enjoy sandwiches from Forest Hills’ Stacked, and smoothies from South Jamaica’s Nourish Spot.

Interest in tennis is great news for the country’s fastest growing racquet sport, pickleball. A few days before the start of the US Open, Venus Williams and defending men’s US Open champion, Carlos Alcaraz took part in a pickleball exhibition at the Lotte New York Palace hotel.

Mets retiring Doc Gooden’s No. 16 and Darryl Strawberry’s No. 18 in 2024

The Mets announced they would be retiring the uniform numbers worn by Dwight Gooden and Darryl Strawberry, numbers 16 and 18 respectively, next season.

No. 16 and No. 18: Forever enshrined in Mets history. Next season, we will retire Doc Gooden and Darryl Strawberry’s numbers. pic.twitter.com/WvgZ0SuxvA — New York Mets (@Mets) August 24, 2023

It seems inevitable the team will honor the best third baseman in its history, David Wright, in 2025. Don’t expect any Mets player to wear #5 until then.

Shannon Sharpe joins Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take

Former NFL receiver Shannon Sharpe will be debating Hollis native Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s “First Take” Mondays and Tuesdays during the NFL season. Sharpe recently left FS1’s “Undisputed” morning debate show because of irreconcilable differences with his irascible partner, Skip Bayless. Former New York Jets receiver Keyshawn Johnson, who was part of ESPN’s recent layoffs, will be taking Sharpe’s place.

Wide Receiver Corey Davis retires from NFL

Speaking of Jets wide receivers, Corey Davis announced his retirement at Jets camp in Florham Park, NJ last week. Davis was a star receiver for the Tennessee Titans but did little for the Jets after they signed him as a free agent two years ago.

Jets WR Corey Davis announces he is stepping away from football at the age of 28. pic.twitter.com/BpafMXITcb — NFL (@NFL) August 23, 2023

The Jets have no shortage of quality wide receivers, so I wouldn’t be surprised if Jets general manager Joe Douglas privately told him he would not be making the team and gave him a chance to publicly leave on his own terms.

Football Must Go On – Available on Paramount Plus on September 12th

The Paramount Plus streaming service will be showing a four-part documentary series titled “Football Must Go On,” which tells the story of Ukraine’s Shaktar Donetsk soccer club. The series debuts September 12.

Underrated – Documentary on Steph Curry out on Apple TV Plus

Another popular streamer, Apple TV Plus, is showing “Underrated,” a documentary about NBA sharpshooting guard Steph Curry. There are rumors Apple, which currently holds most of the broadcast rights to Major League Soccer (it is the only place where you can watch the great Lionel Messi play for Inter-Miami FC) will be bidding for the upcoming NBA rights package.

You can read more of Lloyd Carroll’s columns posted weekly on The Queens Chronicle.