Carroll’s Column: Remembering and Paying Tribute to Jerry Grote, catcher for 1969 Miracle Mets

Image Credit: MLB

NEW YORK — Jerry Grote, a former 16-year MLB catcher, will forever be remembered by New York Met fans for his brilliance behind-the-plate, playing for the Amazin’ Mets in Queens from 1966-1977.

An argument can be made Jerry Grote, who passed away last week at the age of 81, was the most underrated Mets player of all-time. He was a brilliant defensive catcher and knew how to handle the Mets’ young pitching staff. Every surviving member of the 1969 Miracle Mets has stated the team would never have gotten near the World Series, let alone win it, if it were not for Jerry Grote. The 1973 Mets would not have reached the seventh game of the World Series as well if Grote were not on that team.

While he was not Johnny Bench or Carlton Fisk, Grote hit very respectably for a catcher at the time. I remember meeting a St. Louis Cardinals fan who told me, “Jerry Grote always killed us with a big hit!”

Jerry Grote was an outstanding Major league Catcher.. a champion.. But, Also a kind, gracious, and supportive person..He was always available to those who needed him.. He was a beloved member of the Mets family, we are very sad to hear of his passing..#Mets — Mike Piazza (@mikepiazza31) April 8, 2024

Every baseball fan has attended a game they will remember forever, not because it was a postseason game, or a no-hitter, but rather because something unexpected occurred.

Such a game for me took place in Philadelphia’s Veterans Stadium on July 4, 1975. Over 55,000 fans jammed the massive ballpark for Fireworks Night which would take place after the game. Fireworks promotions were only utilized by baseball teams on, or around, Independence Day back then. The Phillies allowed all fans to watch the sky show from the field instead of from their seats. There was something good about Astroturf after all.

The starting pitchers for that night were Tom Seaver for the Mets, and Larry Christensen for the Phillies. Seaver was good, but Christensen was even better, as the Mets were losing 3-1 going into the top of the 9th inning.

Dave Kingman led off the top of the last frame with a home run to cut the deficit to 3-2. The Mets were still trailing by that score when Jerry Grote came to bat as a pinch-hitter with a runner on first base and two outs. The Phillies brought in Tug McGraw, who had just been traded by the Mets the previous winter, to pitch to his old battery mate. Grote worked a full count before depositing a McGraw fastball into the left field seats to give the Mets a 4-3 lead. Mets reliever Rick Baldwin nailed down the save by pitching a scoreless bottom of the ninth.

At the Miracle Mets August 2019 reunion in Citi Field, I asked Grote if he recalled that game. He smiled and replied, “I did not hit many home runs in my career, so you better believe I remember it well. Having caught Tug for a long time, I had a good idea what he would throw, depending on the count. I knew he would challenge me with a fastball on 3-2 pitch, and I won that challenge!” he said with a hearty laugh.

Rest in peace, Jerry.

Mets show fight following rough start to 2024 season

The Mets showed resilience on their recent road trip by taking two out of three from both a good, young Cincinnati Reds team, and then doing the same against their old tormentors, the Atlanta Braves. They trounced them 16-4 in the Thursday getaway game.

While WFAN and SNY personality Sal Licata took to social media to gloat about the beating the Mets handed the Braves. I am certain no one in the Braves organization lost any sleep over it, considering the Braves had won 80 per cent of the last twenty games against the Mets. Licata knew that as well, but he saw an opportunity to gain some clicks and create hot take buzz.

2023 Mets ace Kodai Senga was moved to the 60-day injured list last week. The earliest he can start pitching for the Mets is Memorial Day. My gut feeling is he won’t be returning to Citi Field until after the All-Star Game break in July.

The absence of Senga, combined with injuries to starters Tylor Megill and David Peterson, forced the Mets to take a flier on veteran pitcher Julio Teheran who was on the roster of the Atlantic League’s Staten Island Ferryhawks. Teheran did not make it through the third inning against the Braves last Monday night, and the Mets cut ties with him the next day.

I feel for Teheran. He had not faced big league hitters in 2024, and he was asked to oppose one of the best hitting teams in baseball, the Atlanta Braves. I don’t know what expectations the Mets had regarding Teheran, but he deserved at least one more start. He also could have provided long relief from the bullpen.

Pirates vs. Mets with a bit of Shea Stadium history tied along

The Mets opened Shea Stadium by playing the Pittsburgh Pirates. On April 17, 1964. I am not sure if it was planned this way, or it was merely a coincidence, but Major League Baseball scheduled the Pirates to take on the Mets at Citi Field exactly 60 years later.

Mets VP of alumni affairs, and team historian, Jay Horwitz invited two Mets who were in the starting lineup that day, pitcher Jack Fisher, and second baseman Ron Hunt, to return to Queens that day to chat with fans who are members of the team’s 55 and up matinee club, the Silver Sluggers.

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show set to return

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will return for the second straight year to the Billie Jean King Tennis Center from May 11 through May 14. The final two days of the show will be televised on cable’s Fox Sports 1 with veteran sportscaster Chris Myers serving as the master of ceremonies.

A Shift in the Sports Reporting Industry?

For years, the Sports Business Journal dominated the world of sports commerce reporting. In 2024, however, they are having to fend off competition from a slew of well-funded rivals as Front Office Sports, Sportico, Sport Business, Puck News, and Cynopsis, a digital trade publication which covers all aspects of the entertainment industry, and that includes sports.

Cynopsis’ annual Sports Media Awards ceremony at Chelsea Piers

Last Thursday, Cynopsis held their annual Sports Media Awards ceremony at Chelsea Piers. Mets public address announcer, Colin Cosell, the grandson of the legendary Howard Cosell, served as emcee.

The New York Jets may have had yet another dreary season in 2023, but their in-house media department won three Cynopsis Awards for their documentaries, which were shown on SNY, and for promoting the Jets’ efforts in promoting girls flag football. Cynopsis also paid tribute to Nickelodeon for its splendid work in presenting the National Football League to kids, and to the Harlem Globetrotters for their continuing legacy of entertaining kids of all ages.

Jets and Giants set to host NFL Draft Day parties at MetLife

Both the Jets and Giants will be holding Draft Day parties at MetLife Stadium next Thursday, April 25, at MetLife Stadium. Both teams will be offering tours of their respective clubhouses, hosting meets-and-greets with current and former players and having giveaways. Admission is free. Check the teams’ respective websites for registration details.

The Long Game out now!

It was not a coincidence that the terrific film, “the Long Game,” which examines how five Mexican-American teenagers were able to overcome social and economic obstacles to lead their San Felipe High School golf team to the 1957 Texas State Championship, opened the same weekend the Masters was taking place.

Jay Hernandez, best known for taking on the Tom Selleck role in the reboot of “Magnum, PI,” plays JB Pena, the San Felipe superintendent of schools, who loves golf, but is denied membership in South Texas’s best country clubs, This blatant discrimination angers his former World War II Marines commander and golf buddy, Frank Mitchell (Dennis Quaid in his best role in years), who joins JB as a coach for San Felipe. Writer/director Julio Quintana makes a heartfelt period piece film which never strains credibility, nor does it ever become cloying.

You can read more of Lloyd Carroll’s columns posted weekly on The Queens Chronicle.