Carroll’s Column: Saturday Schedule in Queens

Francisco Lindor - Image Credit: Latino Sports

NEW YORK– Less than a week into the baseball season with fans from across the nation attending games, cheering on their favorite team, indulging in the sport we all love and cherish. Games played nearly everyday, it’s a sports fans paradise for seven months.

But, with all the good, comes the bad. And that’s the scheduling conflicts pertaining to what time Saturday games are played.

The New York Mets are scheduled to play the Miami Marlins at 4:10 PM this Saturday. This will continue a trend of all Mets home Saturday games being played either at 4:10 or 7:10 PM. Last year, the Mets at least played their first Saturday home game at 1:10 PM. The SNY broadcasting team voiced their approval.

I have written about this before, but clearly it bears repeating. Some of my favorite childhood memories were of my dad taking me to Shea Stadium on Saturday afternoons to see Mets games, which the home team generally lost. I am sure I speak for a lot of folks who share those pleasant recollections. The Yankees apparently understand that and continue to have 1 PM Saturday games.

Aside from family bonding and nostalgia, it makes sense for the Mets to have 1 PM Saturday games, at least in April and early May. The weather is still uncertain, and the odds are the temperatures will be warmer earlier in the afternoon than later, and certainly more pleasant than evenings.

Just as he promised to bring back Old-Timers Day, and did last summer, team owner Steve Cohen said the same about Saturday 1 PM games when he bought the team from the Wilpon’s. I hope he will keep his promise in 2024.

Mets fans had every right to search for defibrillators when the team announced pitcher Justin Verlander was placed on the injured list before he even threw a single pitch in a regular season game for his new ballclub. He had been complaining of feeling strain in his pitching arm at the end of spring training.

The good news is Verlander did not suffer any structural damage which would cause him to miss significant playing time the way Jacob deGrom did throughout the last two years of his Mets tenure.

George Santos on Opening Day

Beleaguered Congressman George Santos recorded a video for social media on Opening Day in which he wore a Mets jersey and declared his fandom for the Amazin’s. One Twitter respondent stated, “I never wanted someone to be a Yankees fan so much in my life!”

Daniel Murphy signed with Long Island Ducks

Former Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy is coming out of retirement to play for the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League. When I spoke with him at Old–Timers Day last August, Murphy said he had received his business degree from the University of Jacksonville where he and his family reside.

⚾ 12-year @MLB veteran

⚾ Three-time National League All-Star

⚾ Two-time Silver Slugger

⚾ 2015 NLCS MVP And now, he's a Long Island Duck! Help us give a warm welcome to the newest member of the Flock, Daniel Murphy! 📰: https://t.co/sHayuNAtH9 pic.twitter.com/8lhCoiHCuZ — Long Island Ducks (@LIDucks) March 29, 2023

I highly doubt he is trying to launch a comeback to the majors. It is a lot more pleasant to spend a summer on Long Island than in northeast Florida. I would not be surprised if Murphy is renting a house in the Hamptons since it is not a far drive to Central Islip where the Ducks play.

WFAN and ESPN Radio Update

In local radio sports news, WFAN’s Evan Roberts has given up his Saturday morning show which he has had for the last sixteen years. He will still be half of the weekday afternoon drivetime tandem of “Carton & Roberts.”

Although Roberts, and his partner, Craig Carton, are besting Michael Kay and his crew at ESPN Radio New York by a wide margin in the ratings, ESPN decided to sign Kay to a lucrative contract extension.

This is somewhat surprising since Kay had openly spoken about cutting down his workload now that he is in his 60s. ESPN is also laying off employees and cutting salaries of many of its on-air personalities.

AEW All Access

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has not been shy about challenging World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). It launched a documentary series, “AEW All Access” on TBS last Wednesday, the same week WWE was promoting its biggest event of the year, “Wrestlemania.”

“AEW All Access” takes viewers behind the scenes. You see the camaraderie of grapplers who portray sworn enemies in the ring. The show candidly spends time on the health dangers inherent in professional wrestling. Austin Jenkins, who wrestles under the name “Adam Cole,” discusses dealing with concussions and the feat of having to give up the career he has worked so hard to build.

“I Wouldn’t Do That if I Were Me” by sports columnist Jason Gay

Wall Street Journal’s witty sports columnist Jason Gay has a new book out, “I Wouldn’t Do That If I Were Me” (Hachette Books). While there is some discussion of sports here, such as Gay taking his young son to watch the Daytona 500, only to have the day marred when NASCAR driver Ryan Newman nearly loses his life on the last lap, most of the book falls into Dave Barry territory as he gives the do’s and don’ts of being the guest of honor at an adult birthday party, as well as his frustrations at fishing and playing golf. It is a fun read.

You can read more of Lloyd Carroll’s columns posted weekly on The Queens Chronicle.