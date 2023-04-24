Carroll’s Column: Scherzer Suspended 10-Games

Max Scherzer - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

NEW YORK — All the opinions on pitchers using rosin, sweat, and/or “sticky-stuff” were floated around this past week following a wicked turn of events at Dodger Stadium.

Last Wednesday, umpire Phil Cuzzi ejected Mets pitcher Max Scherzer after the fourth inning of the Mets-Dodgers game in Los Angeles. Cuzzi suspected Scherzer was doctoring the baseball with a sticky substance in his pitching glove. Scherzer was emphatic in his denial as he claimed he was only using rosin, which is legal in baseball, and his own sweat on a warm April day in LA.

Max Scherzer has been ejected from today's game for using an illegal foreign substance on his glove (via @SNYtv)pic.twitter.com/zjPSL2RJcf — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 19, 2023

Phil Cuzzi has been an umpire for a long time, and he has a good reputation around the league. Contrary to the reactions of some rabid Mets fans on Twitter, he was acting in what he thought was the best way to protect the integrity of the game. Only a chemist would know whether Scherzer was right in his protestations, or Cuzzi was in tossing him.

From an economics standpoint, fans pay good money to watch the stars of a sport play, even those playing for the other team. Angering paying customers is not an effective way to grow a sport, especially in baseball which has dropped behind both the NFL and the NBA in terms of interest.

Scherzer philosophically accepted the ten-game suspension for his transgression. His absence will have a deleterious effect on the Mets starting rotation, which is without Justin Verlander, Carlos Carrasco, and José Quintana who are all on the injured list for various durations.

Ironically, Scherzer was not supposed to pitch against the Dodgers last Wednesday, but rather against the Athletics in Oakland four days earlier. Nagging back issues forced Scherzer to miss that start. His back did not seem to be bothering him in Los Angeles, but extra rest, especially at this early juncture in the 2023 season may pay dividends for the Mets later.

“It Ain’t Over” – Documentary on the Life of Yogi Berra in Theaters on May 12th

“It Ain’t Over,” is a documentary on the life of Yogi Berra from Sony Pictures Classics which hits theaters on May 12th which would have marked his 98th birthday. Even though Yogi Berra is no stranger to baseball fans, especially of a certain age, this documentary is worth the time investment.

Yogi fought at Omaha Beach in Normandy on D-Day and was injured. He declined to apply for a purple heart because he did not wait to frighten his mother back in St. Louis. It was a factor in helping Berra receive a posthumous Medal of Freedom from President Obama.

Berra was beloved for his everyman persona and for his Yogi-isms such as “Nobody goes to that restaurant anymore, because it’s always crowded,” and of course, the film title, “It ain’t over, ‘til it’s over!” Yogi’s oldest granddaughter, Lindsay Berra, who is the executive producer of this documentary, believes the erroneous perception that her grandpa was not intelligent led to him being underestimated. She is particularly angry about how he was overlooked as one of baseball’s greatest living players at the 2015 All-Star Game.

3-time MVP. 18-time All-Star. 10-time World Series champion. "Other than that, he didn’t do very much." Don’t miss “It Ain’t Over” from @sonyclassics only in theaters starting May 12, and check out the full Yogi Berra feature NOW on the YES App: https://t.co/gV7ZWztpaU pic.twitter.com/b6kJsdBOeY — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 21, 2023

One of the nuggets from “It Ain’t Over” was Lindsay Berra’s take on the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon, “Yogi Bear.” Yogi Berra was not fond of the animated honor bestowed upon him. He couldn’t do anything about it because he had not copyrighted his name.

“Somewhere in Queens” – Directed by Ray Romano – Out now in Theaters Nationwide

Ray Romano, who grew up in Forest Hills, Queens, New York, directed and co-wrote “Somewhere in Queens,” which opened in theaters nationally last Friday. “Somewhere in Queens” debuted last June at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Romano has called his film a love letter to his home borough. He plays Leo Russo, a nondescript nice guy who works in the family construction business, which is run by his overbearing father, Dominick (Tony Lo Bianco), and works under his bossy younger brother, Frank (Sebastian Maniscalco). He is happily married to his high school sweetheart, Angie (Laurie Metcalf), and his son Matthew (Jacob Ward), better known by his nickname, Sticks, is a star player at fictional Glendale High School.

Leo is ecstatic when Sticks is offered a shot at a basketball scholarship at Philadelphia’s Drexel University. Things are going swimmingly for Sticks until he is dumped by his girlfriend, Dani (Sadie Stanley). Sticks, who is sensitive and quiet, goes into a funk and loses interest in basketball. Leo understandably panics at the thought of Sticks losing his scholarship opportunity and reaches out to Dani for what will yield disastrous results.

Did you know @Raymond__Romano once worked at a movie theatre? Learn how he fell in love with comedy, and check out his latest film Somewhere in Queens now playing at #AMCTheatres https://t.co/sQ9gW6ffDZ pic.twitter.com/7fGfQQbKWh — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) April 21, 2023

“Somewhere in Queens,” though far from flawless, is worth seeing just for all the Queens landmarks, especially in the opening credits. Christ the King High School and Russo’s On The Bay are also featured. It is a tribute to Ray Romano’s clout and popularity that he was able to land big names as Tony Lo Bianco, Laurie Metcalf, Jennifer Esposito, and one of the hottest standup comics today, Sebastian Maniscalco, to take part in a film which clearly lacked a sizable budget.

Williamsburg’s Kingmill Resort

Visit Williamsburg, that historic Virginia city’s tourist bureau, met with the media at Chelsea Piers last Wednesday to promote their destination. While Williamsburg is best known for its colonial restorations, as well as its Anheuser-Busch theme park, it is also known for its dozen top-notch golf courses. Williamsburg’s Kingmill Resort is renowned for its golf courses and tennis facilities. It is one of the few resorts in the US to earn the AAA’s Four Diamond Award.

When I asked a Williamsburg tourist official if they ever get any calls about the hipster Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg, she laughed. “Actually, we do. Then again, we are pretty hip ourselves!’

“Leguizamo Does America” – Six-Part series on MSNBC

John Leguizamo, who grew up in Jackson Heights, New York, is hosting a six-part Sunday 10 PM series on MSNBC titled “Leguizamo Does America.” He is traveling around the country to show the many contributions that the Latino community has given to the United States.

Dan Bongino Out at FOX News

In other cable network news, Howard Beach native, Queens College alum, and conservative pundit Dan Bongino has left FOX News. Bongino said he could not reach an agreement on a contract extension. You must wonder if this is cost-cutting resulting from the $787.5 million settlement FOX News reached with Dominion Voting Systems to settle that libel suit.

You can read more of Lloyd Carroll’s columns posted weekly on The Queens Chronicle.