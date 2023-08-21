Carroll’s Column: Tylor Megill’s Up-and-Down 2023 Season

Tylor Megill - Image Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

NEW YORK — Pitching has been a problem in Queens all year, especially for the Mets’ right-hander Tylor Megill, who has had an up-and-down 2023 season.

Mets manager Buck Showalter always looks for the positives in his postgame press conferences even after crushing defeats. That is why it raised eyebrows last Wednesday when he criticized his starting pitcher, Tylor Megill, following an 8-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“The conventional wisdom is that he got the win and that is what counts,” Showalter told the media, before ripping Megill for his lack of command. With the Mets facing seven straight road games, Buck made it clear he needed Megill to give his beleaguered bullpen a break. Megill struggled as he fell behind in the count to nearly every Pirates hitter and threw only one 1-2-3 inning in his five innings of work.

What really enraged the Mets manager was that the Mets scored three runs for Megill in the second inning, and in the top of the third inning he immediately gave up a double and a home run to make the score 3-2. Starting pitchers need to shut down the opposition in the inning after their offense puts up runs. It is very demoralizing when a hurler quickly gives it back.

The Mets do not have many minor league starting pitching prospects, so getting better performance out of Tylor Megill is crucial if the Mets are to be significantly better next year. Megill’s performance was so erratic this season that he was sent down to the team’s Syracuse AAA team to try to figure things out.

He has pitched better since his recall from the Syracuse Mets. My guess is Buck Showalter was using this press conference as a way of sending a message to Megill that what he was able to get away with against the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates would blow up in his face against most other MLB teams.

Lead Analyst for ESPN’s 2023 US Open: John McEnroe + McEnroe’s Places on ESPN Plus

Douglaston native John McEnroe will once again be the lead analyst on ESPN’s 2023 US Open coverage.

ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN Plus, has launched “McEnroe’s Places,” which is the latest in the “Places” series from executive producer, and NFL Hall of Fame QB, Peyton Manning. Manning’s Omaha Productions has retired athletes from various sports discuss their personal recollections.

In the opening episode of “McEnroe’s Places,” John McEnroe greets Peyton Manning in a boisterous manner outside the Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Park. “Why are you so loud?” Manning says. “If you come to Queens, you’re going to get yelled at!” McEnroe chuckles.

Now serving: McEnroe's Places 🎾 Join John McEnroe & friends as they explore the history of tennis. Stream Episode 1 at midnight ET on ESPN+! pic.twitter.com/oLJMGa4ExD — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) June 28, 2023

Also in the first episode, John, and his brother Patrick, who is now the president of the Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, RI, play a match in the attire of the sport in 1875.

Another nice touch is John reuniting with his old rival, Bjorn Borg. In this episode, he shows a photo of himself serving as a ball boy at the 1972 US Open held at Forest Hills Stadium at a match in which Borg is taking part.

Pete Alonso mistakenly throws Masyn Winn’s first career hit into Crowd

On Friday night in St Louis, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso tossed a ball into the stands to a Cardinals fan. What he did not know was that the ball happened to have been the first major league career hit by Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn. Traditionally, that player always gets the baseball to place into their trophy case.

The first hit of many to come for Masyn! #STLCards pic.twitter.com/e6Da3mGwde — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 19, 2023

Alonso was upset with himself after the game. He said he apologized to Winn during the game. The next day, he sent Winn a bottle of 1942 Don Julio Tequila, and an autographed bat in which he reiterated his regrets. Pete proved once again he was a mensch.

Winn was able to get the baseball back thanks to a St. Louis Cardinals employee who went into the stands to retrieve it from the fan. He also expressed his thanks to Alonso. As William Shakespeare famously wrote, “All’s well that ends well.”

Congratulations to Andrew Marchand and John Ourand – 100th Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast

Congratulations to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand and the Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand on their 100th “Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast.” These two guys can break down complicated sports broadcasting rights, and other technical business issues, and make them understandable to the lay sports fan. Most of the podcasts are around 45 minutes. Once you start listening, it is difficult to stop before they sign off. They never mail it in.

Paley Center for Media set to host two NFL-themed programs this September

The Paley Center for Media located in midtown Manhattan will have two NFL-themed programs for the public next month. On September 6, ESPN CEO James Pitaro will be interviewing former Giants QB Eli Manning.

On September 28, “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie will be engaging in Q&A with the broadcast team from NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.” It will be a homecoming of sorts for Mike Tirico who grew up in Whitestone and graduated from Bayside High School.

Thomas O’Neill shines in United States Lifeguard Association Jersey Mike’s National Lifeguard Championships

Riis Park lifeguard Thomas O’Neill successfully defended his United States Lifeguard Association Jersey Mike’s National Lifeguard Championships in Virginia Beach. The competition is like the Ironman Triathlons.

Strong Museum finishes 90,000 square-foot expansion

The Strong Museum in Rochester, NY has just completed a 90,000 square-foot expansion. The Strong is best known for being the home of the Toy Hall of Fame. In a sign of the changing times, it is now home to the Video Game Hall of Fame.

You can read more of Lloyd Carroll’s columns posted weekly on The Queens Chronicle.