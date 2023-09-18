Carroll’s Column: Ultimate Test for Zach Wilson and Jets

Zach Wilson, New York Jets Quarterback - Image Credit: NFL

NEW YORK — As the regular season for Major League Baseball winds down, the NFL season has kicked off with New York sports remaining a top headline, on-and-off the field.

In my 2023 Mets preview, I expressed doubts they would win a World Series with a pitching staff headed by old warhorses, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. In my opinion, the Mets were a third-place team which would finish a little above the .500 mark. In retrospect, I was being optimistic.

I avoided writing about Aaron Rodgers until now. I chuckled at the Super Bowl talk which was being gushed by too many in the local sports media, as well as by understandably beleaguered Jets fans who felt they finally found their messiah.

After watching the Mets implode this year, I thought there should have been some pause on the belief of the Jets trusting their season to 39-year-old Rodgers. Even if he stayed healthy, the best scenario I saw for the Jets would be a 10-7 record. If the football gods smiled on them, they might win a Wild Card playoff game. That would be about it. Do you remember who played in last year’s NFL Wild Card games without looking it up?

Teams which aspire to long-term NFL success need to have young, quality quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Trevor Lawrence, and Justin Herbert. The Jets selected Brigham Young University QB Zach Wilson when they had the second pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Former Jets and Giants head coach Bill Parcells believed it took three years of NFL service to see whether a quarterback had what was necessary to succeed in the NFL. Zach Wilson struggled in his first two years with the Jets as Gang Green fans are all too aware. In fairness to him, he had few offensive weapons, The Jets offensive coordinator during his first two seasons, Mike LaFleur, did not further his development.

LaFleur saw the handwriting on the wall and resigned before getting fired by Jets general manager Joe Douglas. The Jets, undoubtedly at the behest of Aaron Rodgers, hired his favorite offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett. Ironically, Hackett served under Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, the brother of the man he was replacing.

It was in the Jets’ best interest to give Zach Wilson a third year to prove himself; this time with the benefit of better players and improved coaching. The word from Jets headquarters in Florham Park, NJ was Rodgers and Wilson quickly developed a good rapport.

As he rehabilitates his surgically repaired Achilles heel, Rodgers can continue to serve as a mentor to Wilson. He can be an invaluable tutor when it comes to reading defenses, when to get rid of the football instead of getting sacked, and when to metaphorically eat the football instead of throwing an interception because his target receiver was covered.

If Wilson falters again this season, the Jets can move on from him with a clear conscience.

As expected, the Jets were totally outclassed by the Dallas Cowboys, 30-10, on Sunday. Zach Wilson was not great, but the loss should not be pinned on him. The Jets’ running game was nonexistent, while their vaunted defense failed to stop Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense.

Patriots vs. Jets this coming Sunday September 24th at Metlife

If you are looking for a harbinger of how this season will go for Gang Green, look no further than their game Sunday with the New England Patriots. The Jets have not beaten Bill Belichick’s team since Barack Obama was in the White House. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is good, but he is obviously not going to make anyone forget Thomas E. Brady.

Giants Complete Unreal Comeback in Glendale, Arizona

You must tip your hat to the New York Giants. After being humiliated on national television against the Dallas Cowboys, 40-0, in week one of the NFL season, the Giants rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals, 31-28 on the road. Yes, the Cardinals are far from an elite team. And yes, the Giants always seem to beat the Cardinals even going back to the 1960s when the G-Men played at Yankee Stadium and the Cardinals called St. Louis home. Nonetheless, it was a much-needed win.

Bartolo Colón returns to Citi Field, retires as a Met on ‘Big Sexy’ Day

The Mets honored their former pitcher Bartolo Colón last Sunday by letting him throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The team also distributed t-shirts to fans with the words “Big Sexy” on them to commemorate the playful nickname Colón’s teammate, Noah Syndergaard, bestowed on him.

As per tradition, Colón spoke at a pregame press conference only in Spanish and had Mets media relations manager Alan Suriel function as his translator. His former Mets manager, Terry Collins, admitted with a big laugh Colón always spoke to him with perfect English.

Eight years ago, Latino Sports presented Bartolo Colón a beautifully engaged bottle of Don Julio Rum for being the best National League Hispanic pitcher. Afterwards, I saw Colón put it in his locker. “No beba su premio ahora!” (Which translates to “Don’t drink your award now!) I said with a chuckle. “I don’t drink!” Bartolo quickly replied with a wink. That may have been the first time he ever spoke to a reporter in English.

Sunday Night Football Interview at Paley Center on Thursday September 28

The entire NBC “Sunday Night Football” broadcast team, led by Whitestone native and Bayside High alum Mike Tirico, will be interviewed by “Today” show personality Savannah Guthrie at the Paley Center in midtown Manhattan on Thursday evening, September 28. Expect the loss of Aaron Rodgers, and whether NBC executives have regrets about the Jets finally appearing this year on “Sunday Night Football,” to be discussed by the panel.

Annual NYC TV Week Summit + Freddy Rolon and Miguel Gurwitz honored in Conference

The annual NYC TV Week summit, hosted by the industry’s Broadcasting & Cable trade magazine, took place last week. ESPN Deportes executive Freddy Rolon, and Telemundo lead soccer and NFL voice Miguel Gurwitz, were honored with awards at the conference.

Warner Brothers Discovery chief advertising sales officer, Jon Steinlauf, was the keynote speaker on the first day of the conference. He cited sports as the chief reason for the growth of cable television back in the day, and steaming services nowadays. He is hoping Warner Brothers Discovery’s Max streamer will show NBA and NHL games this season.

Steinlauf told me his company is pleased with the ratings All Elite Wrestling delivers each week. Surprisingly, he said there are no plans currently for Max to air AEW pay-per-view events the way Peacock does for its more established rival, World Wrestling Entertainment.

New Balance makin’ strides in Tennis, Baseball and Soccer

It may be a coincidence, but it seems as if New Balance is specializing in creating new athletic shoes with endorsers who have a Queens connection. Just before the start of the US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadow Park, New Balance held a press event for the launch of Coco Gauff’s CG1 line of athletic shoes. Gauff wore the CG1s all through her US Open championship run.

On Friday night, to coincide with Roberto Clemente night at Citi Field, Mets shortstop debuted New Balance’s “Lindor 2 Hispanic Heritage” baseball cleats.

Finally, New Balance has launched a soccer boot, called “Timothy Weah Queens’ Finest” I honor of Timothy Weah who grew up in Rosedale and is a member of the US National Men’s Team. Weah’s family owns the Jamaica Breeze Caribbean buffet restaurant in Far Rockaway.

Remembering and Paying Tributes to Dennis D’Agostino and Steve Vericker

The sports media world lost a good one this past Sunday when Dennis D’Agostino suffered a fatal coronary in his sleep. Dennis worked under legendary Mets media relations director Jay Horwitz for five years, including that magical year of 1986. After the Mets, he joined the Knicks PR department for a few years before relocating to Los Angeles as his wife, Helene Elliot, had become the Los Angeles Kings beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. D’Agostino also authored numerous sports books.

I was saddened to lose a friend in a different part of Southern California a day earlier. Steve Vericker was a veteran radio presence in the Palm Springs area where he used the stage name “Steve Kelly” which was his mother’s maiden surname. It was an honor to be a guest on Steve’s radio shows whenever I was in the Coachella Valley.

He bravely battled several serious diseases in recent years. I am thrilled the college radio station where he got his start, Rutgers’ WRSU, inducted him into its Hall of Fame last month as part of that station’s 75th anniversary celebration.

