Letters from Beyond: From Casey Stengel To Carlos Mendoza - Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Casey Stengel Para Carlos Mendoza

Admired Carlos:

I write to you with the emotions that I always experience, when I see a young man with talent and substance to be a manager for many years.

Let me tell you that I was a Major League manager between 1934 and 1965, of the Dodgers, Braves, Yankees and Mets. Yes, I was the first manager of the Mets, 1962-1965, who are now managed by you.

I think the owner of that organization, Steve Cohen, made one of the best decisions in his young tenure at the helm of the team. And I also consider that life has given you the initial opportunity to show us how much quality you have as a manager.

It has been very simple. During your first five games in the majors, which were pure defeats, you maintained a smile and apparent serenity, admirable. That’s very difficult when you lose so often.

But you transmitted security, optimism, confidence, not only to your players, but to the fans. And now, you will smile with more reasons, because yesterday Sunday you woke up with 12-8, already in third place in the Eastern group.

Why?… Well, for cases like that of the Puerto Rican shortstop Francisco Lindor. He has completely changed his behavior. He seemed to be on his way to the same thing as the Dominican José Reyes, who had tremendous conditions, but his antics and dedication to showbiz finished him off.

You injected Lindor with the reality that only a very good big leaguer would be paid 341 million dollars until 2031. And the 30-year-old boy is performing wonders for you in every game.

You have proven very important details when you became a manager in the Major Leagues: 1) You do not break down, nor do you show your anguish in the face of consecutive defeats. 2) You know how to put your players in the winning mood. You make them win. 3) You understand that the only objective at this level of baseball is to win the World Series.

As my admired Billy Martin said: “The club that loses the World Series is only first among those that finished last that year.”

You have a lot going for you. And something very important is your youth. A notable manager like you in the Majors at 44 years old, is an enormous promise. You have many decades to enjoy baseball.

The Mets have their home, in the heart of Queens, one of the most baseball counties in the world.

Dear friend Carlos, you have greatly entertained the viewers, and that is the best you could do in these three weeks of the season. They go to Citi Field to have fun, so they are deeply grateful when it is possible for them.

You have a huge future in this profession, so I leave you my record, 1149-696. When you get through it, we’ll celebrate.

A hug,

Casey.

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Casey Stengel Para Carlos Mendoza

Admirado Carlos:

Te escribo con las emociones que siempre experimento, cuando veo a un joven con talento y enjundia para ser manager por muchos años.

Te cuento que fui mánager de Grandes Ligas entre 1934 y 1965, de Dodgers, Bravos, Yankees y Mets. Sí, fui el primer mánager de los Mets, 1962-1965, quienes ahora son dirigidos por ti.

Creo que el propietario de esa organización, Steve Cohen, tomó una de las mejores decisiones en su joven permanencia al frente del equipo. Y también considero que la vida te ha dado la oportunidad inicial de demostrarnos cuánta calidad tienes como mánager.

Ha sido muy sencillo. Durante tus primeros cinco juegos en las Mayores, que fueron puras derrotas, mantuviste una sonrisa y una aparente serenidad, admirables. Eso es muy difícil cuando se pierde tan seguido.

Pero transmitiste seguridad, optimismo, confianza, no solo a tus peloteros, sino a los fanáticos. Y ahora, ya sonreirás con más motivos, porque ayer domingo amaneciste con 12-8, ya en tercer lugar del grupo del Este.

¿Por qué?… Pues, por casos como el del shortstop puertorriqueño, Francisco Lindor. Ha cambiado por completo su comportamiento. Parecía ir camino a lo mismo que el dominicano José Reyes, quien tenía tremendas condiciones, pero sus payasadas y entrega a la farándula acabaron con él.

A Lindor le inyectaste la realidad, de que solamente a un bigleaguer muy bueno le pagarían 341 millones de dólares hasta 2031. Y el muchacho de 30 años, te está rindiendo maravillas en cada juego.

Has probado detalles muy importantes cuando se es mánager en Grandes Ligas: 1) No te vienes abajo, ni demuestras tus angustias ante las derrotas seguidas. 2) Sabes cómo poner a tus jugadores en plan de ganadores. Los haces ganar. 3) Comprendes que el único objetivo en este nivel del beisbol es ganar hasta la Serie Mundial.

Como decía mi admirado Billy Martin: “El club que pierde la Serie Mundial, solo es primero de los que terminaron últimos ese año”.

Tienes mucho a favor. Y algo muy importante es tu juventud. Un mánager notable como tú en las Mayores, a los 44 años, es una promesa enorme. Tienes muchas décadas para disfrutar el beisbol.

Los Mets tienen su casa, en pleno centro de Queens, uno de los condados más beisboleros del mundo.

Amigo Carlos, has divertido con creces a los espectadores, y eso es lo mejor que podías hacer en estas tres semanas de temporada. Ellos van al Citi Field a divertirse, por lo que agradecen profundamente cuando se les hace posible.

Tienes un enorme porvenir en esta profesión, por lo que te dejo mi récord, 1149-696. Cuando lo superes, celebraremos.

Un abrazo,

Casey.