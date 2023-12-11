Letters from the Beyond: From Duke Snider to Jackson Chourio – Cartas Desde el Más Allá: De Duke Snider Para Jackson Chourio

Admirable Jack:

And when I describe as “admirable” it is because I admire you one hundred percent, and because I consider you the author of one of the best and most triumphal careers of any big leaguer in the next 20 years.

Perhaps you know, I was one of the three historical center-fielders in New York. I was playing with the Brooklyn Dodgers, when Willie Mays was part of the New York Giants and Joe DiMaggio of the Yankees.

So I know what you are trying now, that is, playing that same position in the majors. And do you want me to tell you something? You have what it takes, as we all know in baseball. You may be aware that in this More Here, which you call Beyond, one sees everything, and knows everything.

That is why I can inform you in Milwaukee they feel confident, that around you, they can build a winning roster for the next few seasons.

By the way, in that roster of the future appears another Venezuelan, Jeferson Quero, catcher. Also three Dominicans, the shortstop Willie Adames and pitchers Freddy Peralta and Abner Uribe, in addition to the Nicaraguan, also pitcher, Carlos Fernando Rodríguez.

The scouts agree that your skills are portentous, so the team will be assemble around you, which is a tremendous future, since you will celebrate your 20th birthday on March 10.

For some reason the Brewers signed the biggest contract in history for a player who has not yet reached the big leagues; 82 million dollars for eight seasons and two team options. The most notable was Luis Robert, for six years, for $50 million.

By the way, the word is that you could have got much more money have you decided to wait until your free agent year. However, agents must have applied what that old Castilian adage advises: “Mooring donkey, safe firewood.”

Here I have part of the scout report about your future: “Chourio can be axis of the lineup, since he is able to hit about 30 home runs every year and steal 30 bases, so he will be a middle hitter of the group and a permanent figure of the All Star Game..

But it is advisable to start 2024 in Triple A, to get everything ready down there, to be called up in mid -July. Patience, young man, patience!

Of course, dear friend Jackson, I will be watching every swing swing you take and everything you accomplish in the Major Leagues.

I only wish you to do what the Brewers have lounge for, that the club becomes a winning dynasty. Milwaukee deserves to have a champion team many times in a row.

My admiration, hugs …

Duke

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader as you.

(En Español)

Cartas Desde el Más Allá

De Duke Snider Para Jackson Chourio

Admirable Jack:

Y cuando te califico de “admirable” es porque te admiro al ciento por ciento y porque te considero autor de una de las mejores y más triunfales carreras de bigleaguer alguno en los próximos 20 años.

Como quizá ya sabes, fui uno de los tres center fielders históricos de Nueva York. Yo era el de los Dodgers de Brooklyn, cuando Willie Mays era el de los Gigantes de Nueva York y Joe DiMaggio el de los Yankees.

Es decir, conozco lo que intentas hacer ahora, o sea, jugar esa misma posición en Grandes Ligas. ¿Y quieres que te diga algo?, pues, tienes con qué, tal y como lo sabemos todos en el beisbol. Ya estarás enterado de que en este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, uno lo ve todo, lo conoce todo.

Por eso puedo informarte que en Milwaukee están seguros de que alrededor tuyo pueden armar un roster ganador para la próximas temporadas.

Por cierto, en ese roster del futuro aparece otro venezolano, Jeferson Quero, receptor. También tres dominicanos, el shortstop, Willie Adames y los lanzadores, Freddy Peralta y Abner Uribe, además del nicaragüense, también pitcher, Carlos Fernando Rodríguez.

Los scouts coinciden en que tus habilidades son portentosas, por lo que armarán el equipo a tu alrededor, lo que es tremendo futuro, ya que apenas cumplirás tus 20 el 10 de marzo.

Por algo los Cerveceros te firmaron el contrato mayor en la historia para un pelotero que no ha llegado a Grandes Ligas, 82 millones de dólares por ocho temporadas y dos opciones del equipo. El más notable era el de Luis Robert, para seis años, por $50 millones.

Por cierto, se comenta que podías haber conseguido mucho más dinero de haber esperado tu año de agente libre. Sin embargo, los agentes, deben haber aplicado lo que aconseja aquel viejo adagio castellano: “Burro amarrado, leña segura”.

Aquí tengo parte del reporte de los scouts acerca de tu futuro: “Chourio puede ser eje de la alineación, ya que es capaz de sacar cada año alrededor de 30 jonrones y robar 30 bases, por lo que será bateador del medio del grupo y figura permanente del Juego de Estrellas.

Pero lo aconsejable es que comiences 2024 en Triple A, que te pulas allá abajo, para subirte a mediados de julio. Paciencia, muchachón, paciencia.

Por supuesto, amigo Jackson, estaré pendiente de cuanto swing hagas y de todo lo mucho que logres por las Mayores.

Solo te deseo que logres lo que han vislumbrado los Cerveceros y que el club se convierta en dinastía ganadora. Milwaukee merece tener un equipo campeón muchas veces seguidas.

Mi admiración, abrazos…

Duke.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

