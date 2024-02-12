Letters from Beyond: From Frank Cashen to Billy Eppler – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Frank Cashen Para Billy Eppler

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My dear Billy:

What a stupid thing you have done! You have ended your career, which could have been brilliant, which was being brilliant.

But before we continue, let me inform the readers who we are.

You were general manager of the Mets from November 2021 until last October 5, when you had to leave.

I was general manager of the Orioles from 1966 and of the Mets from 1980 to 1991. I have been in this More Here, which you call Beyond, since June 30, 2014.

How is it possible that you fell into inventing injuries, to open spaces on the roster? It seems unnecessary, very exposed and absurd to me.

If you are the general manager of a team, you have to be the best example for your players. How are you going to complain to any of them for making a mistake, if you are an idiotic liar?

Roster spots are sacred and are part of the competition. It’s insulting to try to fool the other teams and the commissioner.

You will already be looking for work in another area, because in baseball, it is logical that no one wants you.

Rob Manfred suspended you until this year’s World Series, but after that, who’s going to hire you for an executive position in baseball?

I know that you are repentant and willing to never commit such a sin again, but no one believes that, everyone doubts, you are worth little.

Of course my intention is not to insult you and even less to punish you. What I’m trying to do is show the executives in this extraordinary environment how horrendous it is to try to play dirty in a business where cleanliness is part of everyday life.

Do you remember the case of the Astros’ sign-stealing with technology?

Do you remember that three days ago marked 104 years since the ban on substance-assisted throwing?

Baseball is a game of Rules, which one must comply with and enforce fully, especially if you are the general manager of a Major League team.

Billy: You insulted the fans, the Mets and yourself. And now you have to pay the high price of being forced to leave our industry and start somewhere else where you will be accepted with your negative record.

Furthermore, unfortunately, it is logical that at 48 years of age, it is difficult to start over. And your five seasons with the Angels are of no use to you, much less the two with the Mets.

However, I wish you the best of luck, and behave yourself…

Frank

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Frank Cashen Para Billy Eppler

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi estimado Billy:

¡Qué tontería más grande has cometido! Has acabado con tu carrera, que pudo ser brillante, que iba siendo brillante.

Pero antes de continuar, déjame informar a los lectores quiénes somos.

Tú fuiste gerente-general de los Mets desde noviembre de 2021 hasta el pasado cinco de octubre, cuando tuviste que irte.

Yo fui gerente-general de los Orioles desde 1966 y de los Mets desde 1980 hasta 1991. Estoy en este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, desde el 30 de junio de 2014.

¿Cómo es posible que cayeras en eso de inventar lesionados, para abrir espacios en el roster? Me parece innecesario, muy expuesto y absurdo.

Si eres gerente-general de un equipo, tienes que ser el mejor ejemplo para tus peloteros. ¿Cómo vas a reclamarle a alguno de ellos que caiga en una falta, si tú eres un mentiroso idiota?

Los sitios en el roster son sagrados y forman parte de la competencia. Es insultante tratar de engañar a los otros equipos y al comisionado.

Ya estarás en busca de trabajo en otra área, porque en el beisbol, es lógico que nadie te quiera.

Rob Manfred te castigó con suspensión hasta la Serie Mundial de este año, pero después de eso, ¿quién te va a contratar para un puesto ejecutivo en beisbol?

Sé que estás arrepentido y dispuesto a nunca más cometer un pecado semejante, pero eso nadie te lo cree, todos dudan, vales poco.

Por supuesto que mi intención no es insultarte y menos castigarte. Lo que intento es demostrar a los ejecutivos de este extraordinario ambiente, cuán horrendo es tratar de jugar sucio en un negocio donde la limpieza forma parte del día a día.

¿Recuerdas el caso del robo de señas con tecnología por los Astros?

¿Recuerdas que hace tres días se cumplieron 104 años de la prohibición de los lanzamientos ayudados con sustancias?

El beisbol es un juego de Reglas, que uno debe cumplir y hacer cumplir a cabalidad, especialmente si eres gerente-general de un equipo de Grandes Ligas.

Billy: Insultaste a la afición, a los Mets y a ti mismo. Y ahora tienes que pagar por eso el alto precio de estar obligado a abandonar nuestra industria y estrenarte en algún otro lado donde te acepten con tu récord negativo.

Además, lamentablemente, es lógico que a los 48 años de edad, sea difícil comenzar de nuevo. Y de nada te sirven tus cinco temporadas con los Angelinos y menos las dos con los Mets.

No obstante, te deseo la mejor de las suertes, y pórtate bien.

