Letters from Beyond: From Hank Aaron To Mike Hessman – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Hank Aaron Para Mike Hessman

My distinguished Mike:

I am in this More Here, which you call Beyond since 2021.

Baseball people always remember you as an extraordinary big leaguer, who exhibited all his power in the minors, with 433 home runs, the all-time record for those branch properties.

No one will ever know why mysterious circumstance, with so much power, knowledge of the game and special skills in defending first and third bases, you could not establish yourself in the Major Leagues. You barely appeared in 109 games over five seasons with the Braves, Tigers and Mets. Furthermore, you belonged to the Astros and Reds, but they never took you to the big team.

And to play in the Majors the first time, in the 2003 season, you needed to spend eight years in the Braves’ minor leagues.

Your mark of most home runs between A and triple A is very respectable, plus the 14 you hit in the Major Leagues, plus what you did with Tigres de Aragua and Tomateros de Culiacán in 2014 and later in Japan aboard the Buffaloes of Onix.

It is difficult for them to surpass your record of 433 home runs in the minors, which includes the other mark of 259 in the International League. Harder than Barry Bonds’ 762 in Grades Leagues. Why? Because a player who hits the ball in the minors like you did, will be promoted, at most, when he reaches 100 home runs. They won’t let him reach 400.

It would be very strange if they allowed someone with so much power for so long in the branches again.

I remember your statements to reporters, when in 2003 you finally arrived at the Braves:

“I’m not stellar, but with my bat I can help this team win until the World Series.”

Last Tuesday you celebrated your 46th birthday, so I would like you, as an almost years old gift, to be added to the list of the best home run hitters of all time: Bonds, me 755, Babe Ruth, 714 and Albert Pujols, 703. Then you, with the explanation that they were in the minors.

We are 58 in the Major Leagues with 400 or more home runs, but you are the only one in the minors with those 433. You should be better known.

You left in Toledo the memory of when, with the Mud Hens (Tigers’ AAA), you played all nine positions, you left us the emotions of each of your 433 home runs, and you left the memory that you were never traded for anyone. Five times you went to another team after they had released you.

Minor league information is almost always left off the pages, because space is needed for the Major Leagues. But I couldn’t leave this portrait of your illustrious career alone in my memories.

Hugs Mike,

Hank

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De HankAaron Para Mike Hessman

Mi distinguido Mike:

Estoy en este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá desde 2021.

La gente del beisbol te recuerda siempre como un extraordinario bigleaguer, que exhibió todo su poder en las menores, con 433 jonrones, el récord de todos los tiempos por esos predios de las sucursales.

Nunca nadie sabrá por qué misteriosa circunstancia, con tanto poder, conocimientos del juego y habilidades especiales en la defensa de las primera y tercera bases, no pudiste establecerte en Grandes Ligas. Apenas apareciste en 109 juegos de cinco temporadas con Bravos, Tigres y Mets. Además, perteneciste a Astros y Rojos, pero nunca te llevaron al equipo grande.

Y para jugar en Las Mayores la primera vez, en la temporada 2003, necesitaste transitar durante ocho años por las menores de los Bravos.

Muy respetable esa marca tuya de más cuadrangulares entre A y triple A, más los 14 que disparaste en Grandes Ligas, más lo que hiciste con Tigres de Aragua y Tomateros de Culiacán en 2014 y después en Japón a bordo de los Buffaloes de Onix.

Es difícil que superen tu récord de 433 cuadrangulares en las menores, los que incluyen la otra marca de 259 en la International League. Más difícil que los 762 de Barry Bonds en Grades Ligas. ¿Por qué? Porque un pelotero que conecte la bola en las menores como tú lo hacías, será subido, cuando mucho, al llegar a los 100 jonrones. No dejarán que alcance los 400.

Sería muy extraño que otra vez, permitieran a alguien con tanto poder durante tanto tiempo por las sucursales.

Recuerdo tus declaraciones a los reporteros, cuando en 2003. Finalmente llegaste a los Bravos:

“No soy estelar, pero con mi bate puedo ayudar a este equipo a ganar hasta la Serie Mundial”.

El martes pasado celebraste tus 46 años, por lo que me gustaría que, como regalo de casi cincuentón, te agreguen a la lista de los mejores jonroneros de todos los tiempos: Bonds, yo 755, Babe Ruth, 714 y Albert Pujols, 703. En seguida tú, con la explicación de que son de las menores.

Somos 58 de Grandes Ligas con 400 ó más jonrones, pero tú eres el único de las menores con esos 433. Deberías ser más conocido.

Dejaste en Toledo el recuerdo de cuando, con los Mud Hens (AAA de los Tigres), jugaste las nueve posiciones, nos dejas las emociones de cada uno de tus 433 jonrones, y dejas el recuerdo de que jamás te cambiaron por nadie. Cinco veces fuiste a otro equipo después que te habían dejado libre.

Las informaciones de las menores, quedan casi siempre fuera de las páginas, porque se necesita el espacio para las de Grandes Ligas. Pero yo no podía dejar solo en mis recuerdos esta semblanza de tu ilustre carrera.

Abrazos Mike,

Hank